The Westside Theater Foundation (W.T.F.) will be performing Into the Woods Friday night at The Strand Theater. This summer, members of W.T.F. have been hard at work preparing for this season’s first musical production. Into the Woods, a highly acclaimed Broadway musical, is taking the stage in Vicksburg and will be performed by an entirely local cast. Members of the Theater have been brought together from across the City of Vicksburg, drawn by their love of live theater and being in the spotlight. For the last two months, they’ve rehearsed under the musical direction of Kate Erickson and the production and direction of Jack Burns.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO