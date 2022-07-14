ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Andrew’s Notorious BBC Interview to Be Made Into Movie From ‘The Night Of’ Scribe Peter Moffat

By Andi Ortiz
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prince Andrew’s now infamous interview with the BBC in 2019 is getting a feature film treatment. “The Night Of” writer Peter Moffat will be handling the adaptation. In 2019, Prince Andrew sat down for an interview with BBC’s “Newsnight” wherein he was grilled about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and asked...

Story Behind Prince Andrew’s Infamous BBC Interview to Become Feature Film

Prince Andrew’s appearance on BBC’s Newsnight in 2019, which became one of the most significant, notorious and ridiculed interviews in recent years and was a major factor in the royal’s dramatic fall from grace, is to become a feature film. Scoop, created and written by Peter Moffat (whose series Criminal Justice was remade into HBO’s The Night Of), will tell the inside story behind Andrew’s bombshell hour-long interview with BBC journalist Emily Maitlis. Based on key chapters of a new book by former Newsnight producer Sam McAlister, the film is set to tell the story of how Newsnight secured the scoop,...
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
#The Night Of#Scribe#British Royal Family#Film Star
