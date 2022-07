Authorities have determined that Bo Savage, one of the four people found dead in a Houghton Lake home on Sunday, killed himself amid the deaths of his family members. Autopsy results show Bo died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, while the deaths of the three other family members — including his wife Tirany Savage — have been classified as homicides, according to information released by Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department on Friday.

