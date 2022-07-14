ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAPUP 6-Russia launches deadly strike on Ukrainian city a day after grain talks breakthrough

Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

(Changes dateline, updates death toll, adds Dutch foreign minister, referendum plan) VINNYTSIA, Ukraine, July 14 (Reuters) - Russian missiles struck the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia far behind the frontlines on Thursday in an attack which Ukrainian officials called a war crime and said had killed at least 21 people, including three...

www.agriculture.com

