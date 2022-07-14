CBOT Trends-Wheat up 10-12 cents, corn up 4-6 cents, soy down 5-9 cents

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures edged higher on Friday, with some end-of-week short-covering and bargain buying noted when prices dipped during the session. * Soybean processors crushed 164.677 million bushels of soybeans during June, more than expected ,but the crush was still the smallest in nine months, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data released on Friday. * The benchmark CBOT November soybean futures contract ended up 1-1/4 cents at $13.42-1/4 a bushel. * Prices hit resistance around their 10-day moving average. * CBOT December soymeal futures were down $11.00 at $391.60 a ton and December soyoil was up 2.45 cents at 58.23 cents per lb. * For the week, soybeans were down 3.8%, soymeal was down 3.0% and soyoil was down 3.7%. * Soyoil has fallen for six weeks in a row. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
