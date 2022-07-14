ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 10-12 cents, corn up 4-6 cents, soy down 5-9 cents

Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

CHICAGO, July 14 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. NOTE: CBOT July corn and soy futures contracts expire at 12:01 p.m. CDT (1701 GMT). WHEAT -...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rigzone.com

Oil Prices Move Sharply Lower

Oil prices moved “sharply lower” on Tuesday, analysts at Standard Chartered highlighted in a new report sent to Rigzone late yesterday. The commodity tested below $105 per barrel in early trading as the recent “tug of war” between recessionary fears and falling demand on the one side and unstable geopolitics and falling supply on the other side moved in favor of the former combination, the analysts noted in the report.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
International Business Times

Oil Prices Tumble More Than $2 Ahead Of Potential Large U.S. Rate Hike

Oil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September were down $2.14 to $97.43 a barrel at 1038 GMT...
TRAFFIC
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol#Winter Wheat#Net Sales#Cbot Trends Wheat#Gmt#Cbot September#Ukrainian Black Sea#K C September
The Independent

What is Brent crude oil?

Russian president Vladimir Putin’s brutal war in Ukraine has caused global petrol and diesel prices to hit new highs this spring.Concern over the geopolitical ramifications of the invasion has prompted the market price of oil to soar and Brent crude – one of three industry benchmarks – to rise to a recent high of $125.19 (£105.74) a barrel on 14 June, according to Market Watch, as the conflict in Eastern Europe rages on.Russia ordinarily exports around 5m barrels of crude oil per day, more than 5 per cent of the global total, but suppliers are now reluctant to deal with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, July 15, 2022

Wheat was higher in overnight trading after some good demand news, while corn and soybeans rose due to hot weather in the central U.S. Exporters reported wheat sales of 1.02 million metric tons in the week that ended on July 7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report on Thursday.
MARKETS
CNBC

Oil jumps 2.5% as no immediate Saudi output boost expected

Oil prices gained 2.5% on Friday after a U.S. official told Reuters that an immediate Saudi oil output boost was not expected, and as investors question whether OPEC has the room to significantly ramp up crude production. Brent crude futures were up $2.50, or 2.5%, to $101.60 a barrel while...
TRAFFIC
International Business Times

Oil Prices Climb Amid Questions Over Scale Of U.S. Rate Hike

Oil prices rose in early Asian trading on Friday amid uncertainty around how aggressive the U.S. Federal Reserve will be in hiking interest rates to combat rampant inflation. Brent crude futures for September delivery rose 80 cents, or 0.8%, to $99.90 a barrel by 0007 GMT, while WTI crude rose 69 cents, or 0.7%, to $96.47 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
International Business Times

Oil Prices Slip On Anticipated U.S. Inventory Build Amid Demand Worries

Oil prices fell in early Asian trading on Wednesday as U.S. inventory data showed buildups in crude oil and refined products amid rising fears of a global economic slowdown. Brent crude futures dropped 68 cents, or 0.7%, to $98.81 a barrel at 0002 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude declined 72 cents, or 0.8%, at $95.12, also the lowest in three months.
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

Wheat plummets at market close | Monday, July 11, 2022

The corn and soybean markets closed higher today, but well off the early highs, while wheat prices were hit hard into the close. The September CBOT wheat had an 86-cent trading range and closed down 35 cents. September corn closed 3 ¾ cents higher today at $6.37. December corn closed...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures extend losing streak, soy weak, corn firm

CHICAGO, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell for the fourth straight day on Thursday on optimism about a deal that could lead to the resumption of Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports, traders said. Corn futures rose for the sixth time in seven sessions on growing concerns about hot...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

China trade surplus surges to record as exports accelerate

China’s monthly trade surplus soared to a record $97.9 billion in June as export growth accelerated following the easing of anti-virus controls that shut down Shanghai and disrupted the flow of goods.Exports rose 17.9% over a year ago to $331.2 billion, up from May’s 16.9% growth rate, customs data showed Wednesday. In a sign of weak Chinese demand, imports rose just 1% to $233.3 billion.China’s global trade surplus swelled by 90% compared with a year ago.China’s trade has been depressed by weak global demand and anti-virus controls that shut down Shanghai, site of the world’s busiest port, and other...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Gold falls Friday in fifth weekly decline on dollar strength

Gold prices eased on Friday and posted its fifth straight weekly loss, as expectations of a sizeable rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve powered the dollar and eroded bullion's appeal. Spot gold firmed to $1,705.39 per ounce, but lost about 2% this week. U.S. gold futures also eased 0.13%...
MARKETS
International Business Times

Oil Rises On Saudi Oil Production Expectations

Oil prices rose on Friday after a U.S. official told Reuters an immediate Saudi oil output boost is not expected, with further support from indications that the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates less aggressively than anticipated. Brent crude futures for September delivery rose 76 cents, or 0.77%, to...
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans close firm on bargain buying, short-covering

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures edged higher on Friday, with some end-of-week short-covering and bargain buying noted when prices dipped during the session. * Soybean processors crushed 164.677 million bushels of soybeans during June, more than expected ,but the crush was still the smallest in nine months, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data released on Friday. * The benchmark CBOT November soybean futures contract ended up 1-1/4 cents at $13.42-1/4 a bushel. * Prices hit resistance around their 10-day moving average. * CBOT December soymeal futures were down $11.00 at $391.60 a ton and December soyoil was up 2.45 cents at 58.23 cents per lb. * For the week, soybeans were down 3.8%, soymeal was down 3.0% and soyoil was down 3.7%. * Soyoil has fallen for six weeks in a row. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Brazil says corn exports to China only possible from 2023

SAO PAULO, July 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian corn may only be shipped to China next year because of demands made by Beijing regarding trade protocols being put in place, an agriculture ministry official was quoted as saying in Valor Economico newspaper on Thursday. Jose Guilherme Leal, agriculture defense secretary at...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy