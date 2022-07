Many Americans are suffering from “security fatigue” after 20-plus years of the war on terror and a recent surge in violent crime and mass shootings. But this is no time to let down our guard, said retired Air Force Col. Jennifer Hesterman, an international security consultant who spoke on “Emergent Threats and Soft Target Vulnerabilities” Thursday at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. The event was sponsored by UNO’s National Counterterrorism, Innovation, Technology and Education Center.

OMAHA, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO