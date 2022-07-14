ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

10 fun things for this weekend: July 15-17

By Robert Streeter
arklatexweekend.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Keep up with even more events at our Calendar page. 9:00am - 8:00pm (Also on Saturday and Sunday) Dinosaurs invade Shreveport!! See the largest collection of animatronic dinosaurs in the country as they stop in town with a new Ancient Oceans display. For tickets, click...

www.arklatexweekend.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

The more the merrier: Holiday Trail of Lights adds 2 new destinations

SHREVEPORT, La. – The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights announced Friday it has added Ruston and Logansport as the two newest destinations along the trail. Christmas vacationers can now find information about the holiday happenings in these two towns at the Holiday Trail of Lights website and on social media. The other current cities on the trail are Shreveport-Bossier, Minden, Natchitoches, Alexandria-Pineville and Monroe-West Monroe.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Power 95.9

Get An Inside Look At Some Of Texarkana’s Tastiest Restaurants

I found a great youtube channel that highlights the awesome local businesses and restaurants of Texarkana Arkansas. Our Texarkana is the channel and it is a little treasure trove of information on some great restaurants in Texarkana. This channel shares with us a little behind-the-scenes peek of some of the great local eateries. I just love that the videos are all brief and to the point and let you know about these restaurants and the type of people that not only run these great establishments but a video 'taste' of their great food.
TEXARKANA, AR
arklatexweekend.com

Check out two amazing art openings soon

Shreveport, La — SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Don’t miss the two art openings that will be happening back-to-back this week. The mural opening will be happening on Wednesday, July 20, starting at 5:30 p.m. at 1042 Marshall Street. The event is free to the public. The mural...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Shreveport, LA
Lifestyle
City
Shreveport, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Success or Failure? A Look Back at Shreveport’s Dog Park

Shreveport's sprawling dog park celebrates a pretty big milestone today. The city's first ever dog park is now 5 years old. I can proudly say my departed dog Tiger was one of the first pups to enter that gate on July 15, 2017 as local leaders and organizers cut the ribbon for this grand celebration. And yes it is true, Tiger was the first dog to ever poop in the park. In fact, I think they should add a plaque. Tiger loved the park. He would take off running and keep going and going. He was not the most social of dogs, so I had to keep a close eye on him.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Sponsored Content: Baptist Book Store in Texarkana, TX has it all

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Baptist Book Store in Texarkana, Texas has a multitude of products and services for local, national, and international churches and for the community. Baptist Book Store can print and ship out curriculum, via their in-house printer, Bogard Press. Printed curriculums can range for all ages...
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Friends in Unity back-to-school drive ‘City Wide Kick Back’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Friends in Unity is hosting its 4th annual back-to-school drive, City Wide Kick Back. Friends in Unity’s annual back-to-school drive will be happening Saturday, July 23 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at J.S. Clark Elementary at 351 Hearn Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana. At the event,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landmarks#Music Hall#Ancient Oceans#Caddo St Kinky Boots
KSLA

Kroger’s annual ‘Backpack Boosters’ back-to-school drive underway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Local Kroger stores collecting school supplies for their annual back-to-school drive. You can help out on your next shopping trip by donating a school supply kit or making a monetary donation. The drive will be benefiting independent school districts in east Texas and northwest Louisiana. Kroger’s...
SHREVEPORT, LA
101.5 KNUE

Doll Caught on Video Moving and Falling on it’s Own at Jefferson Hotel

No matter the time of year, the Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is good for a haunting overnight stay. You could very easily run into a message on a steamy mirror or hear voices or screams in the hallway. This particular encounter was captured on camera by a guest and shows a doll in one of the rooms moving on its own.
KTBS

Businessman invites public to help school uniform giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La. -- You can help students have the right clothes to start school. For the second year in a row, Clifford Jenkins is sponsoring a school uniform giveaway at his business, ASAP Copy. He has some donations of new clothes and backpacks already. But he says he's going to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
point2homes.com

105 E Egan St., Shreveport, LA 71101

Application fee: $35. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Located south of Downtown Shreveport and Bossier City, Egan Arms Apartments is conveniently located near the Red River. Providing convenient access to Interstates 49 and 20, the community boasts a fantastic location for those seeking an easy commute to nearby city attractions and businesses. Shreveport and Bossier City provide a variety of dining, casinos, art exhibits, and local breweries.In Shreveport, you'll enjoy the Betty Virginia Park, a local favorite for scenic trails and peaceful picnics. Many local eateries delight residents with a menu of diverse cuisine. From authentic French cafes to tasty Mexican cantinas, restaurants in Highland/Stoner Hill are sure to accommodate every palate. The city is lively at night with buzzing beer gardens, local restaurants, bars, and pool halls. We look forward to welcoming you home to Egan Arms!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Collom & Carney clinic celebrates 75th anniversary

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Collom & Carney Clinic Association in Texarkana, Texas celebrated its 75th anniversary Friday. The clinic was started back in 1947 in a renovated duplex on Main Street in Texarkana, Texas with just 8 doctors. It was named after the original doctors, Dr. Spencer Collom and Dr. Henry Carney.
TEXARKANA, TX
westcentralsbest.com

donations sought for dog found

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A heart-breaking case of small dog found eating a dead animal on the side of Interstate 220 Wednesday has a rescue organization asking the public for donations for his care.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

East Texas woman retires from teaching to pursue dream of becoming artist

HOLLY LAKE RANCH, Texas (KLTV) - Ellie Taylor’s art studio is covered in color. Paintings hang on every inch of the walls and are stacked on top of the cabinets. Every where you look, there is a snapshot of Ellie’s life. Places she’s visited and memories she’s captured are depicted in vibrant and beautiful colors, just the way she wants to remember them.
HOLLY LAKE RANCH, TX
txktoday.com

Farmers’ Market hosting last night market of the season

The City of Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market will host the final Cultural Night Market of the 2022 Summer Season on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Night markets are held every third Saturday of the month during the market season, and provide an opportunity for shoppers to enjoy locally grown produce at a varying time of day, and include a cultural food demonstration as well as other fun activities.
TEXARKANA, TX
KLTV

Historic area of Jefferson hit hard by storm

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Downed trees and downed power lines have been reported in Jefferson following a Wednesday night storm. The storm came between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. High winds are blamed on the damage. About 850 homes lost power. A tree hit Bayou Tours boat company, forcing the...
westcentralsbest.com

Jimmy Davis Bridge and I-20/-I-220 closure

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises the public that on Sunday, July 17 the westbound lane of the LA 511 (Jimmie Davis Hwy) Bridge over the Red River in Caddo and Bossier Parishes will be closed for routine bridge inspection. This lane closure is scheduled...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy