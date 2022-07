HYATTSVILLE, Maryland – A fan of the Maryland Lottery’s Racetrax virtual horse racing game won her second $30,946 prize in two months by placing the same bet on the same horses. The 51-year-old Hyattsville resident told Maryland Lottery officials that 11, 10, and 12 represent her favorite Racetrax...

HYATTSVILLE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO