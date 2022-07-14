ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olney, IL

REGULAR MONTHLY MEETINGS

By Mark Weiler
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OLNEY/NEWTON) There are two regular monthly meetings coming up tonight :. * the Jasper County...

RECENT CITY COUNCIL MEETING

(NEWTON) At last week’s regular Newton City Council meeting. The Council : approved the appointment of the City of Newton Department Heads as presented : approved a 90 cent per hour pay increase for all Newton Department Heads, retroactive to May 1st, 2022 : also approved a 50 cent per hour pay hike for part-time clerical employees, retroactive to May 1st : approved the $200,536 pay estimate #1 to Grunloh Building Inc. for construction of the City’s Sludge Storage Building : approved the Newton City Hall renovation work with an estimate of $24,129 for material and labor : approved the purchase of a squad car for the Newton Police Department worth $48,190 from Morrow Brothers Ford Inc. : and took no action after a closed session to discuss litigation : the next regular meeting for the Newton City Council will be next Tuesday night, July 19th.
NEWTON, IL
AREA ROAD WORK TODAY

(OLNEY) Illinois Route 130 is still closed between West North Street and West South Street, under the CSX railroad bridge, as crew are repaving this and other portions of the highway. Detours are available around the work or motorists can take other alternate routes around this area. The work is expected to be completed this weekend with the highway reopening by Monday, if not sooner.
OLNEY, IL
ONLY DAYS AWAY FROM STARTING

(OLNEY) The 165th Richland County Fair is nearly a week away, set to begin a week from tomorrow, on Friday, July 22nd, running each day & night through Saturday, July 30th, on the fairgrounds in the Olney City Park. One of the fair’s most popular events in the Miss Richland County Fair Queen Pageant, which will start at 7:00 Monday night, July 25th, at the grandstand. Reserved ticket sales for the Pageant and Demo Derby, plus general admission tickets for all other grandstand events will begin next Wednesday (7/20) and Thursday (7/21) at the Fair Board Office, from 12 noon to 6:00pm each day. The tickets will then be on sale next Friday (7/22) and thereafter from 8:00 to 6:00 each day. All adult tickets are $10 while children 12 and under are $5. Returning this year is live music, plus truck & tractor pulls, dirt drags, motocross, demo derby, gospel music, the talent show, the White Tent events, carnival rides filling the midway, and new this year, go cart racing. Check it all out on the richlandcountyfair.org website. The Richland County Fair, July 22nd to July 30th in Olney.
OLNEY, IL
LEASA FAYE JOHNSON

(NEWTON) The funeral service for Leasa Faye Johnson, age 54, of Newton, will be held Tuesday morning, July 19, at 10:00, at the Crain Funeral Home in Newton, with burial in the Mound Cemetery, northeast of Willow Hill. The visitation is Monday evening, July 18, from 4:00 until 7:00, at the Crain Funeral Home in Newton. Again, that’s for Leasa Faye Johnson of Newton.
NEWTON, IL
HEAVY RAINFALL LAST WEEKEND

(OLNEY) The Richland County Farm Bureau office in Olney has released its weekly rainfall report from the nine townships within Richland County, with the recording period ending at 8:00 this past Monday morning, with all of the rain falling last weekend. The highest rain total last week was three inches and four tenths (3.40) in German Township, followed by three inches and three tenths (3.30) in Preston Township, and two inches and seven tenths (2.70) in both Denver and Claremont Townships. Then it was Noble Township with two inches and six tenths (2.60), Madison Township with two and a half inches (2.50), the Farm Bureau Office in Olney at two inches even (2.00), Olney Township with an inch and nine tenths (1.90), one Bonpas Township site at an inch and six tenths (1.60), the other Bonpas Township site at an inch and a half (1.50), & Decker Township with an inch and two tenths (1.20). Here at our National Weather Service Weather Station, at the south edge of Olney, we had two inches and eighteen hundredths (2.18) last week. That compares to our rainfall total from a year ago last week in 2021, at three inches and two tenths (3.20).
OLNEY, IL
CAROL ANN ROHR

(NEWTON) The funeral service for Carol Ann Rohr, age 87, of Newton, will be held Tuesday morning, July 19, at 11:00, at the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Newton, with burial in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Newton. The visitation is Monday evening, July 18, from 5:00 until 7:00, at the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Newton, with additional visitation from 10:00 to 10:30 Tuesday morning at the church. The Meyer Funeral Home in Newton is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Carol Ann Rohr of Newton.
NEWTON, IL
ALVA J. JOHNSON

(OLNEY) The funeral service for Alva J. Johnson, age 58, of Olney, will be held Friday afternoon, July 15, at 1:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the Crest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery east of Olney, near Claremont. The visitation is also Friday afternoon, July 15, from 12:00 until service time, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Alva J. Johnson of Olney.
OLNEY, IL
PATRICIA ANNE “PAT” COULTER

(OBLONG) The celebration of life for Patricia Anne “Pat” Coulter, age 92, of Oblong, will be held Sunday afternoon, July 17, at 2:00, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong, with burial in the Palestine Cemetery. The visitation is also Sunday afternoon, July 17, from 1:00 until service time, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong. Again, that’s for Patricia Anne “Pat” Coulter of Oblong.
OBLONG, IL
JAMES ALAN MCCOPLIN

(OBLONG) A private family funeral service will be held for James Alan McCoplin, age 73, of Oblong, with burial in the Oak Grove Cemetery north of Palestine. There are no other services. The Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong is assisting the family with the private arrangements. Again, that’s private services only for James Alan McCoplin of Oblong.
OBLONG, IL

