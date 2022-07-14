Golfers who love the Premier League

The 2022 British Open begins on Thursday at the legendary Old Course at St Andrews, with golf’s biggest stars descending on the United Kingdom.

Many of those same players will be closely watching next month when the Premier League kicks off in England, just a short train ride away from their current location in Scotland.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at which Premier League teams some of the biggest names in golf support.

Rory McIlroy - Manchester United

Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Despite being an avid supporter of Manchester United, McIlroy was denied an autograph by legendary Red Devil Roy Keane as a child and said he still holds a grudge. "He should be one of my heroes because I was, and still am, a huge Man Utd fan," McIlroy told The Telegraph in 2017. "But I remember I went and asked him for his autograph at the Portmarnock Links Hotel [in Dublin] when he was with the Ireland squad and he just said no. And it just sort of stuck with me ever since. So that's why if a kid asks me for an autograph, I always try to do it."

Tommy Fleetwood - Everton

Tommy Fleetwood parades the Claret Jug at Goodison Park during the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on April 15, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images)

Fleetwood loves Everton so much, the Southport native has his wedges stamped with the blue and white wordmark of his favorite club.

Tyrell Hatton - Liverpool

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Despite what the photo suggests, Tyrrell Hatton never walks alone as a fan of Liverpool. He even used a nifty customized Liverpool wedge at the U.S. Open in 2019 https://www.instagram.com/p/BylQTJFniVc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Matt Fitzpatrick - Sheffield United

Photo by Matthew Lewis/R&A/R&A via Getty Images

The 2022 U.S. Open winner supports the Blades whenever he can, and his bag with red and white stripes mimics the jersey of his favorite club.

Brooks Koepka - Manchester United

Photo by Raymond Carlin III/USA TODAY Sports

Is it really a surprise that Brooksy is a fan of Man Utd?

Billy Horschel - West Ham

Billy Horschel of the United States of America pictured with West Ham United players Declan Rice and Mark Noble during Day Four of The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club on September 12, 2021 in Virginia Water, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Florida native Billy Horschel credits the movie "Green Street" for his Hammers fandom. "During my sophomore year of college I moved into a new apartment and the cable wasn't going to be hooked up for a couple of days," Horschel told Sky Sports last year. "So we went to Best Buy and bought a couple of DVDs, one of those DVDs was Green Street. "I loved the movie, I loved Charlie Hunnam as an actor and obviously the film is about the firms at Millwall and West Ham, from there I started following them."

Ian Poulter - Arsenal

Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Poults has worn his fair share of flavorful Arsenal shirts over the years.

Justin Rose - Chelsea

John Terry of Chelsea meets Golfer Justin Rose at Chelsea Training Ground on October 17, 2016 in Cobham, England. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

After his gold medal win in 2016, Rose got the chance to spend time with Chelsea captain John Terry.

Lee Westwood - Nottingham Forest

A detailed view of a Nottingham Forest Football Club yardage book during Day One of The 149th Open at Royal St George’s Golf Club on July 15, 2021 in Sandwich, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

Westwood always keeps his club with him as he's seen here using his Nottingham Forest yardage book cover.

Darren Clarke - Liverpool

Golfer Darren Clarke (Photo by AMA/Corbis via Getty Images)

Darren Clarke said his father was an Everton fan, but he decided to go for the red half of Liverpool. "My dad was a Blue and it often happens that way - sons go the other way to their fathers," he told Liverpool's website . "I think it's probably to do with trying to wind them up at an early age. I think that's what it was with me: I wanted to give him a bit of stick. It was definitely a good choice though. "So I've supported Liverpool since I was eight. They've always been the club for me. They are my team and I'll support them through thick and thin."

Colin Montgomerie - Leeds United

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

When not leading a tournament, Monty is probably cheering on Leeds.

Henrik Stenson - Manchester United

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

After winning the British Open in 2016, Stenson joked that he'd need to win 10 majors to match the feats of his countryman, and then-Man Utd striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Luke Donald - Tottenham

Luke Donald of England and former football player Jamie Redknapp speak on the 18th during Day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links on September 26, 2019 in St Andrews, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Luke Donald keeps up with Spurs thanks in part to Jamie Redknapp, the club's former midfielder and his current playing partner.

Francesco Molinari - West Ham

Mark Noble of West Ham and Francesco Molinari of Italy pose for a photograph during the Hero Pro Am prior to the start of the British Masters supported by Sky Sports at Walton Heath Golf Club on October 10, 2018 in Tadworth, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The Italian major champion winner loves himself some West Ham football, thanks in large part to his countryman formerly coaching the Hammers.

Seamus Power - Liverpool

Seamus Power of Ireland poses with the trophy after putting in to win on the 18th hole during the sixth playoff hole during the final round of the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 18, 2021 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

As you can see, Power got that trophy lifting form from his favorite club, Liverpool.

Shane Lowry - Manchester United

Open Champion Shane Lowry of Ireland celebrates with the Claret Jug on the 18th green during the final round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 21, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Unfortunately if you are both a Red Devils and Lowry fan, the 2019 Open was the last time you've been glad someone held a trophy.

