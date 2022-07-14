Golfers who love the Premier League
The 2022 British Open begins on Thursday at the legendary Old Course at St Andrews, with golf’s biggest stars descending on the United Kingdom.
Many of those same players will be closely watching next month when the Premier League kicks off in England, just a short train ride away from their current location in Scotland.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at which Premier League teams some of the biggest names in golf support.
Rory McIlroy - Manchester UnitedDespite being an avid supporter of Manchester United, McIlroy was denied an autograph by legendary Red Devil Roy Keane as a child and said he still holds a grudge. "He should be one of my heroes because I was, and still am, a huge Man Utd fan," McIlroy told The Telegraph in 2017. "But I remember I went and asked him for his autograph at the Portmarnock Links Hotel [in Dublin] when he was with the Ireland squad and he just said no. And it just sort of stuck with me ever since. So that's why if a kid asks me for an autograph, I always try to do it."
Tommy Fleetwood - EvertonFleetwood loves Everton so much, the Southport native has his wedges stamped with the blue and white wordmark of his favorite club.
Tyrell Hatton - LiverpoolDespite what the photo suggests, Tyrrell Hatton never walks alone as a fan of Liverpool. He even used a nifty customized Liverpool wedge at the U.S. Open in 2019 https://www.instagram.com/p/BylQTJFniVc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Matt Fitzpatrick - Sheffield UnitedThe 2022 U.S. Open winner supports the Blades whenever he can, and his bag with red and white stripes mimics the jersey of his favorite club.
Brooks Koepka - Manchester UnitedIs it really a surprise that Brooksy is a fan of Man Utd?
Billy Horschel - West HamFlorida native Billy Horschel credits the movie "Green Street" for his Hammers fandom. "During my sophomore year of college I moved into a new apartment and the cable wasn't going to be hooked up for a couple of days," Horschel told Sky Sports last year. "So we went to Best Buy and bought a couple of DVDs, one of those DVDs was Green Street. "I loved the movie, I loved Charlie Hunnam as an actor and obviously the film is about the firms at Millwall and West Ham, from there I started following them."
Ian Poulter - ArsenalPoults has worn his fair share of flavorful Arsenal shirts over the years.
Justin Rose - ChelseaAfter his gold medal win in 2016, Rose got the chance to spend time with Chelsea captain John Terry.
Lee Westwood - Nottingham ForestWestwood always keeps his club with him as he's seen here using his Nottingham Forest yardage book cover.
Darren Clarke - LiverpoolDarren Clarke said his father was an Everton fan, but he decided to go for the red half of Liverpool. "My dad was a Blue and it often happens that way - sons go the other way to their fathers," he told Liverpool's website . "I think it's probably to do with trying to wind them up at an early age. I think that's what it was with me: I wanted to give him a bit of stick. It was definitely a good choice though. "So I've supported Liverpool since I was eight. They've always been the club for me. They are my team and I'll support them through thick and thin."
Colin Montgomerie - Leeds UnitedWhen not leading a tournament, Monty is probably cheering on Leeds.
Henrik Stenson - Manchester UnitedAfter winning the British Open in 2016, Stenson joked that he'd need to win 10 majors to match the feats of his countryman, and then-Man Utd striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Luke Donald - TottenhamLuke Donald keeps up with Spurs thanks in part to Jamie Redknapp, the club's former midfielder and his current playing partner.
Francesco Molinari - West HamThe Italian major champion winner loves himself some West Ham football, thanks in large part to his countryman formerly coaching the Hammers.
"At the time Gianfranco Zola was the manager of West Ham and my coach, Denis Pugh, supports them - as do a few other friends of mine in London." Molinari told ESPN . "He’s moved on since, but I’ve stuck with the Hammers."
Seamus Power - LiverpoolAs you can see, Power got that trophy lifting form from his favorite club, Liverpool.
Shane Lowry - Manchester UnitedUnfortunately if you are both a Red Devils and Lowry fan, the 2019 Open was the last time you've been glad someone held a trophy.
