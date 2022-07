Travel across Vermont with the Brandon Artists Guild through its newest exhibition, “Vermont: On the Road,” the third in a series of three Vermont-centric shows. An all-member and all-media display, this show shares each artist’s favorite spots across Vermont, from crowd-favorite occasions to secret hideaways to even the road that gets you there. There are so many special places to explore in this state. The exhibit will run from July 15-Sept. 5, with an opening reception, free and open to all, with an opportunity to meet the artists, on Friday, July 15, from 5-7 p.m.

