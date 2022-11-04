Best camera phone 2022: Smartphones with stargazing capabilities

The best camera phones on the market are getting more and more advanced and are even surpassing 'proper' cameras in some cases in terms of quality. The good news is, we've rounded up the very best on the market today and put them in this guide, so you can check them out.

There's something for everyone in this guide as we've looked over the best camera phones the market has to offer and included the best for general photography as well as the best for low-light conditions. Manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, Google, Huawei and OnePlus feature, and you'll find a range of products from the latest and greatest to something a little different that can offer excellent wide-angle shots, ultra-clean 'Night Modes', or just a great value package.

Although it's true that the best camera phones are ever-improving in terms of technology and sophistication. The engineers and designers are limited in what they can try and do, due to the size of the phones, so it's no surprise that they cannot compete with the best DSLR and mirrorless cameras . That's the same for Night Modes as even the best camera phones can't keep up with the top astrophotography cameras on the market.

With that being said, the quality and sensitivity of sensors in smartphone cameras are improving due to larger aperture lenses. So much so, that we're at a point where flagship phones can take quality images at night. Some smartphones boast huge digital zooms that can take detailed close-ups of the moon (by cropping a regular image). The software is improving yearly and can now produce relatively clean shots. See our guide on smartphone astrophotography to learn more.

If you're looking to get top-notch astrophotography then you'll also want to check out our guide for the best camera accessories for astrophotography . If you're looking for quality cameras and discounts then you can also check out our round ups of the best cameras and best camera deals . However, for the best camera phones on the market today, read on below.

Best camera phone overall

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Technically the best iPhone yet for photographers

Weight: 8.47 oz (240g) | Dimensions: 6.33 x 3.07 x 0.30" (160.8mm x 78.1mm x 7.7mm) | Operating system: iOS | Screen size: 6.7-inch | Screen resolution: 1284 x 2778 | CPU: A15 Bionic | RAM: 6GB | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP | Front camera: 12MP

Night Mode Built-in HDR Super Retina XDR OLED display Expensive Much like 12 Pro Max

Unsurprisingly, Apple is a big hitter in this guide and their 6.7-inch flagship smartphone is top-of-the-range. The bigger sensor on this camera phone means it produces brighter photos even in low light and at night. It also has an high-quality Night Mode means decent images of the night sky is possible and if you're ever in the Arctic Circle, that means good photos of the Aurora Borealis are possible.

That Night mode automatically kicks in when it's dark, just like the built-in high dynamic range (HDR) mode for all your shots. Simplicity is complemented by advanced hardware, with the latter boasting a 3x optical/15x digital zoom. Selfies and video calls are high resolution and video, with 4K/60 frames per second.

Best Android smartphone camera

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

This high-end Android phone is a photographer's favorite

Weight: 8.01 oz (227g) | Dimensions: 6.5 x 2.98 x 0.35" (165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm) | Operating system: Android | Screen size: 6.8-inch | Screen resolution: 1440 x 3200 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 | RAM: 12GB | Rear camera: 108MP + 10MP + 10MP + 12MP | Front camera: 40MP

108-megapixel sensor 10x optical zoom 100x digital zoom Massive files sizes Lacks micro SD card slot Bulky

Is this the best Android camera phone? Yes, it is – and a large part of why is its incredible 108-megapixel image sensor. Although technically you can take ultra-high resolution images, that massive megapixel capability is there to improve pictures taken in low-light. The 6.8-inch Galaxy S21 Ultra takes nine separate 12-megapixel images and then loses the 'noisy' pixels to create a cleaner and more detailed photo. You can also use that sensor to take pure 108-megapixel images, but why would you need to do that? Especially since you can't expand its maximum built-in storage of 512 GB. The 10x optical and whopping 100x digital zooms are more interesting for photographers, which can be helpful when you put the Galaxy S21 Ultra on a tripod .

We are still waiting to test the new Galaxy S22 Ultra , and will add it when we have spent enough time with it.

Best for optical zoom

(Image credit: Huawei)

Huawei P40 Pro+

An excellent value flagship smartphone with a useful 10x optical zoom

Weight: 7.97 oz (226g) | Dimensions: 6.23 x 2.86 x 0.35" (158.2 x 72.6 x 9mm) | Operating system: Android | Screen size: 6.58-inch | Screen resolution: 1200 x 2640 | CPU: Kirin 990 5G | RAM: 86GB | Rear camera: 50MP + 40MP + 8MP + 8MP | Front camera: 32MP

Excellent engineering Leica lens Night Mode on telephoto camera Lacks Google apps No Night Mode on ultra-wide camera

Are you choosing between Huawei's P40 Pro and P40 Pro Plus? The latter brings 10x optical zoom via an actual zoom lens – a first when it launched in 2020 – which means more detail and editing options than any resolution-killing digital zoom. However, there's a lot more to get excited about on this 6.58-inch smartphone, which brings no fewer than seven lenses, including a 3x optical telephoto, ultra-wide lens and a time-of-flight depth sensor. Its night mode boosts dynamic range and sharpness to produce clean, colorful images that most obviously reveal more detail in shadows. It also works well on the telephoto lens, though less well on the ultrawide lens.

Unfortunately though, there's an elephant in the room. Huawei smartphones now don't support Google Play apps and services, which may make them less desirable.

Best for built-in software

(Image credit: Google)

Google Pixel 6 Pro

A unique-looking camera array and a 50MP sensor

Weight: 7.41 oz (210g) | Dimensions: 6.45 x 2.99 x 0.35" (163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm) | Operating system: Android | Screen size: 6.7-inch | Screen resolution: 1440 x 3120 | CPU: Google Tensor | RAM: 12GB | Rear camera: 50MP + 48MP + 12MP | Front camera: 11.1MP

Night Sight and Magic Eraser modes Runs Android 12 OS Available in unusual colors Design won't appeal to all Only 4x optical zoom

This Google smartphone is the best around for in-camera software and photo editing. Fire up the camera app, and you'll find all the usual modes, such as portrait, panorama and a low-light mode called Night Sight, but there's also a new mode called Motion that's purely for taking creative long-exposure shots. The 6.7-inch Pixel 6 Pro also comes with advanced new features, including Real Tone (for making skin tones more realistic across the board) and Magic Eraser for removing people and objects from photos after the fact.

A 50MP wide lens, a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 48MP telephoto lens with a 4x optical zoom (which is missing on the Pixel 6) means the hardware is pretty good. The Pixel 6 Pro is a standout choice, especially as you can choose some unusual color choices and mix style with substance - and this smartphone definitely has the substance.

Best for ease of use

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

The best value flagship iPhone for photographers

Weight: 7.20 oz (204g) | Dimensions: 5.78 x 2.81 x 0.30" (146.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.7mm | Operating system: iOS | Screen size: 6.1-inch | Screen resolution: 1170 x 2532 | CPU: A15 Bionic | RAM: 6GB | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP | Front camera: 12MP

Excellent battery life Improved camera suite Night Mode portraits Expensive Camera array protrudes slightly Only 3x optical zoom

Not much has changed, design-wise, since the iPhone 12 Pro, but some of the changes do make this handset better for photography. There are also some crucial differences between the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro. Although both measure 6.1 inches the latter has a brighter screen, extra battery power and a much better photography suite than the mainstream handset.

Its rear camera array includes an ultra-wide and a wide lens with larger apertures, a telephoto lens (something the iPhone 13 lacks) with 3x optical zoom and a LiDAR scanner for quicker autofocus and for taking portraits in Night Mode. On the iPhone 13 Pro, it's also possible to take images in professional quality using Apple ProRAW and indulge in ProRes video recording up to 4K/30 frames per second.

Best for wide-angle photography

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus 9 Pro

A partnership with iconic photography company Hasselblad makes for a unique camera phone

Weight: 6.95 oz (197g) | Dimensions: 6.43 x 2.90 x 0.34" (163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm) | Operating system: Android | Screen size: 6.7-inch | Screen resolution: 1440 x 3216 | CPU: Snapdragon 888 | RAM: 8GB/12GB | Rear camera: 48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP | Front camera: 16MP

Hasselblad-calibrated colors Fast wireless charging Ultra-wide lens Average battery life Inconsistent Night Mode

Does the OnePlus 9 Pro live up to its hype? A 6.7-inch handset running Android 11, it sports a stunning AMOLED QHD+ display that beats most smartphones with its color and black levels. It also includes super-fast wireless charging and can fully recharge in half an hour using its 65W charger.

Its camera array on the rear is busy, with four lenses and laser autofocus. So why is there a Hasselblad logo back there? The ultra-high-end medium-format camera photography company has co-developed the 9 Pro's camera array with OnePlus, with 'Natural Color Calibration' as its substance. Skin tones do look great through its cameras, though the photography highlight is its ultra-wide-angle lens that corrects for edge distortion

Meanwhile, its main camera records in 12-bit RAW, and videographers will love its ability to record in 4K/120FPS and even in 8K at 30FPS.

Best value Android camera phone

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

This good value effort includes 30x zoom, 8K video capture and a clean Night Mode

Weight: 7.05 oz (200g) | Dimensions: 6.36 x 2.98 x 0.31" (151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm) | Operating system: Android | Screen size: 6.7-inch | Screen resolution: 1080 x 2400 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 / Exynos 2100 | RAM: 8GB | Rear camera: Rear camera: 12MP + 64MP + 12MP | Front camera: 102MP

8K video capture Bright Night Mode Long battery life Ageing camera tech Night Mode requires stability

It may not have the mighty 108-megapixel camera and 100x zoom of Samsung's flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra , however, this version, which is kinder on the wallet, still offers a lot to photographers despite using very similar tech to the older Galaxy S20 Plus.

Housed in a redesigned camera strip on the rear of this 6.7-inch handset are 12-megapixel wide-angle and ultra-wide lenses and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. The latter offers 3x optical zoom and 30x digital. In bright conditions, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus takes colorful, vibrant and detailed photos that are equal to most other phones, while in low light, it produces images that are a touch brighter than, say, the iPhone. However, its Night Mode hugely benefits from using a tripod (or at least balancing it on a wall or similar).

Best value iPhone

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

It may no longer be the flagship but this camera phone still sports cutting-edge tech

Weight: 6.67 oz (189g) | Dimensions: 5.78 x 2.81 x 0.29" (146.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.4 mm) | Operating system: iOS | Screen size: 6-inch | Screen resolution: 1170 x 2532 | CPU: A14 Bionic | RAM: 6GB | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP | Front camera: 12MP

OLED display Night Mode Three camera array Average battery life Uses an older chipset Only 2x optical zoom

Can this aging iPhone still compete? Actually, yes it can. A 6.1-inch smartphone with a triple camera array, wide-angle, ultra-wide and telephoto – the latter with 2x optical zoom – all capture thoroughly decent 12-megapixel photos. What may be slightly behind the times is its paltry 2x optical zoom. It's nowhere near the abilities of Samsung (and other) flagship phones to capture distant subjects, but it's much better for better composing portrait shots. Arguably the latter is more useful.

Ditto Night Mode, which is possible via the iPhone 12 Pro's rear lenses, is vastly improved here than on previous iterations. You'll also get the LiDAR depth-scanning sensor – something that enables fast autofocus in low light – and Apple's ProRAW image format and the ability to record video in 4K at 60 frames per second. What you miss out on compared to the iPhone 13 Pro is the latter's Apple A15 Bionic chip, slightly faster apertures and bigger sensors, 3x optical zoom and Cinematic Mode for video recording.