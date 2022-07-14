ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Kodak Black And Hotboii Have A Song Together & It's The Florida Rap Duo Fans Always Wanted

By Jenna Kelley
 2 days ago
Florida rap stars, Kodak Black and Hotboii, teamed up to make a new hit song that was released earlier this month. The song, "Live Life Die Faster" was also filmed in the Sunshine State.

It's no secret the rappers are from the South. Kodak Black is constantly tagging his hometown of Pompano Beach and Hotboii says he's from West Orlando, Florida, in his Instagram bio.

In the video, you can see a building with an address on it: Mariposa 2001 South Surf Road, which is a condominium complex in Hollywood, Florida. They filmed there, as well as at a home where they are seen performing and having a good time.

Fans were excited for the song to come out, as one person commented on the YouTube music video, "this duo never disappoints".

Another fan posted to Hotboii's Instagram page that he listened to the song about 100 times already.

Kodak Black recently debuted another song, "Super Gremlin", and it became the #1 most streamed song on Spotify's RapCaviar playlist.

He also is announced to be performing at Rolling Loud in Miami later this month.

Before their song came out, Hotboii posted himself in a prayer circle on June 30. His caption read "Last day out 🫶🏾💪🏾✌🏾#TurningMyselfInRN".

This was referring to his arrest in July of 2021 where he was targeted for a RICO case in Orlando for gang activity, as reported by WESH.

According to an interview done by Revolt, he turned himself into Orange County Jail in Orlando.

Though the star might be dealing with a legal battle, his song with Kodak Black has amassed 2.4 million views since it premiered July 8.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Music#Music Video#Rapcaviar#Rolling Loud#Wesh
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

