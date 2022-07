The 2022 Junior Fair Livestock Scramble took place in the grandstand at the Logan County Fair Thursday evening. Competitors scrambled to get a handful of chickens back in the cage in the center of the ring. Once all the chickens were collected, the youth were awarded a certificate for one free sundae cone at the Dairy Trailer courtesy of the Ackley Family.

