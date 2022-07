SAN FRANCISCO -- Farhan Zaidi is coming up on two decades in a Major League Baseball front office, and he can't remember a deadline that was better for buyers than what he saw last July. The state of that market was a perfect fit for a Giants team that would go on to win the division, and Zaidi and Scott Harris made their biggest splash yet by trading for Kris Bryant.

