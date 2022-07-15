Chocolate is America's favorite ice cream flavor, survey says

What is America's favorite ice cream flavor? 02:07

MINNEAPOLIS -- It will be a good day for ice cream, and July is National Ice Cream Month.

A recent survey by The International Dairy Foods Association reveals Americans top ice cream flavors.

Chocolate is number one, followed by cookies 'n cream, vanilla, strawberry and chocolate chip.

Ice cream makers chose roughly the same roster of flavors, swapping in mint chocolate chip for regular chocolate chip.

Throughout July, Grand Ole Creamery and Pizzeria is featuring four flavors exclusively at their Potluck location in Rosedale Center.