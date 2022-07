(Camden, NJ) – The Ferry Avenue Branch, located at 852 Ferry Ave. in Camden, of the Camden County Library System, will be closed Friday and Saturday due to a building issue. “This location will be closed today and tomorrow. We will update our patrons about Monday’s hours as soon as we can,” said Linda Devlin, Director of the Camden County Library System. “But, our other locations are open for regular hours all weekend.”

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO