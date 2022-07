SHREVEPORT, La. – The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights announced Friday it has added Ruston and Logansport as the two newest destinations along the trail. Christmas vacationers can now find information about the holiday happenings in these two towns at the Holiday Trail of Lights website and on social media. The other current cities on the trail are Shreveport-Bossier, Minden, Natchitoches, Alexandria-Pineville and Monroe-West Monroe.

