First responders honored a Bay County Crime Stoppers board member who was killed in an accident Tuesday, July 12 in Bangor Township. Police say 25-year-old Sameul Jajo was helping a friend cut down and ash tree in the 100 block of W. Gary St. when the tree fell ontop of him. He was rushed to McLaren Bay Region Hospital with critical injuries. He died a couple days later. Police say alcohol or drug use don’t appear to be factors in the accident.

BAY COUNTY, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO