A sore throat might be the top symptom that suggests someone has coronavirus, according to new data.The next most prevalent symptoms are headache and blocked nose, the Zoe Covid study has suggested.The figures indicate the next most common signs are a cough, hoarse voice, sneezing, fatigue and muscle aches.However, symptoms such as a fever or loss of smell – which were once considered some of the most characteristic signs of the virus – were among the least reported symptoms.The top symptoms to keep an eye on include sore throat, blocked nose and dry coughProfessor Tim SpectorAccording to the study, as...

