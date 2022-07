After a two-year hiatus, the biggest LBGTQ+ events are happening again for the ROC Pride Parade and Festival. From live music to games and drag sets, the fun kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16 with a parade. It starts at Alexander Street and Park Avenue, travels down Park, and then turns down Culver Road to Cobbs Hill.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO