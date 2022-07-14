ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House votes to create UFO reporting system for military, government workers

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nRmVi_0gfVibtE00

Lawmakers are trying to find out if the truth is out there.

The House of Representatives has approved an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that will establish a reporting system in which members of the military and other government employees can report UFO sightings, Fox News reported.

The system would be secure and would “prevent unauthorized public reporting or compromise of properly classified military and intelligence systems, programs, and related activities,” The Hill reported.

It would also allow the reports to be filed without fear of retaliation and open doors for the “immediate sharing” of the information that had been prohibited in the past due to non-disclosure agreements, Fox News reported.

It will, according to the amendment’s co-sponsor Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., allow Congress to learn about UFOs, now called unidentified aerial phenomena or UAP.

Co-sponsor Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., said, “We need to empower our service members to be transparent and to drop the stigma surrounding Unidentified Aerial Phenomena,” Fox News reported.

The vote was done by voice and there was no floor debate on the amendment, NBC News reported.

The House Intelligence Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence and Counterproliferation Subcommittee held the first hearing concerning UFOs in more than 50 years this past May, The Hill reported.

During the proceedings, top-ranking military members said there had been about 400 reports of UFO encounters, according to The Hill.

But not everyone believes that there have been encounters.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., asked if wreckage from a UFO had been examined by officials.

Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray testified that the military does not “have any wreckage that isn’t explainable, that isn’t consistent with being of terrestrial origin,” The Washington Post reported in May.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Secret Service deleted texts from Jan 5 and 6 2021 after being asked to produce them, report says

The US Secret Service deleted text messages from January 5 and 6 of 2021 shortly after an agency internal watchdog requested them, according to a letter from the Department of Homeland Security.The letter, from the DHS inspector general, was first reported by The Intercept and was shared with the January 6 committee as well as the House and Senate homeland security committees.“It’s concerning, obviously. And if there’s a way we can reconstruct the texts or what have you, we will,” January 6 committee chairman Bennie Thompson told Axios. “I think it’s important for us to get as much information...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raja Krishnamoorthi
Washington Examiner

Kevin McCarthy says 'amnesty' a 'nonstarter' if he becomes speaker

Efforts aimed at offering “amnesty” to immigrants would be a “nonstarter” in a Republican-led House, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said on Wednesday amid reports that the Senate is considering such measures. McCarthy, widely viewed as the front-runner to become speaker if the GOP reclaims the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Intelligence#Ufos#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#House#Fox News#Uap#Nbc News#Hill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
79K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy