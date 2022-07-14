ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Roanoke, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Roanoke features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Roanoke on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Roanoke.

#23. sakura9

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5436 Williamson Rd, Roanoke, VA 24012-1438
#22. Formosa Lounge Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: not available
- Address: 125 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011-1405
#21. Wokology

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Fast Food
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011-1403
#20. Vina Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 2942 Hershberger Rd NW, Roanoke, VA 24017-1944
#19. Kabuki Japanese Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3503 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014-2201
#18. Szechuan Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5207 Bernard Dr Ste. H, Roanoke, VA 24018-4372
#17. Wonju Korean Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5524 Williamson Rd, Roanoke, VA 24012-1448
#16. Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2004 Electric Rd, Roanoke, VA 24018-1938
#15. China Wok

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 4821 Williamson Rd NW, Roanoke, VA 24012-2331
#14. Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1319 Towne Square Blvd NW, Roanoke, VA 24012-1610
#13. Pho Vietnam

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 535 Orange Ave NE, Roanoke, VA 24016-1513
#12. Wasabi's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 214 Market St SE, Roanoke, VA 24011-1802
#11. Taste of Asia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3603 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014-2203
#10. Pho Saigon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 3420 Orange Ave NE East Market Square, Roanoke, VA 24012-6451
#9. Thai Continental Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 106 Market St SE, Roanoke, VA 24011-1402
#8. Ike's Kitchen

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 3214 Electric Rd Suite 101, Roanoke, VA 24018-6451
#7. Ben Gui Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4353 Starkey Rd, Roanoke, VA 24018-0610
#6. Thai Oudone Valley Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5983 Cloverdale Rd, Roanoke, VA 24019-8073
#5. Red Palace

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5030 Valley View Blvd NW, Roanoke, VA 24012-2038
#4. City Corner 2

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $
- Address: 3005 Plantation Rd NE, Roanoke, VA 24012-3723
#3. Cafe Asia 2

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (150 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3549 Electric Rd, Roanoke, VA 24018-4400
#2. Viet Sub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 1403 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, VA 24012-5122
#1. Cafe Asia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (283 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3940 Valley Gateway Blvd Ste B1, Roanoke, VA 24012-6857
