SEE IT: New trailer for ‘Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ shows off Middle-earth world

By Kate Feldman, New York Daily News
 2 days ago
Morfydd Clark stars as Galadriel in “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.” (Ben Rothstein/Prime Video)

Prepare to head back to Middle-earth.

A new 2½-minute trailer for Amazon’s long-awaited “Lord of the Rings” series released Thursday focuses on two characters, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo), fighting over a looming threat.

“The enemy is still out there,” Galdriel insists. “The question now is where?”

While Elrond attempts to appease the younger woman and talk her down from her haunting theories, Galdriel reminds him that he has “not seen what I have seen,” paired with images of the horrors of war she’s been subjected to.

Quick snippets show off the lands of Middle-earth, including the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion, the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm, the Southlands, the Northernmost Wastes, the Sundering Seas and the island kingdom of Númenór.

Beyond that, we still have little clue about the Prime Video series that reportedly cost almost $500 million to make.

“The Rings of Power,” set thousands of years before “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” books, “will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness,” according to Amazon.

“Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth,” the logline reads.

“From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

The cast, made up of mostly newcomers, includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur and Maxim Baldry.

“Rings of Power” premieres Sept. 2 on Prime Video. A second season has already been ordered.

