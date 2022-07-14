ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midlothian, IL

Family of security guard who was mistakenly shot and killed by Midlothian police in 2018 reaches $7M settlement

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CXQcz_0gfVdRcX00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A family has settled with the village of Midlothian for $7 million dollars for the killing of a security guard by police more than three years ago.

Jemel Roberson’s mother Beatrice told CBS-2 her son never got to meet his three-year-old daughter named Justice and that a Midlothian police officer is to blame.

“The person that shot and murdered my son, he needs to be in jail. The money doesn’t matter to me. I wanted my son,” said Beatrice Roberson.

Jemel Roberson was shot to death by Midlothian police officer Ian Covey in 2018 as Roberson was being held down at gunpoint by A man who had opened fire at Manny’s Blue Room Lounge in Robbins. Covey claimed he didn’t know Roberson was security despite witness statements saying that he was told.

“My son was shot four times in his back and his murderer get away. There’s no justice for Jemel. My son was a person. It’s not about the money. They need to look me in my face and apologize,” Beatrice Roberson said.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said there was not enough evidence to charge Officer Covey but the family continues to press to have the case reopened.

