ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks open lower on Wall Street; JPMorgan weighs down banks

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SW8cG_0gfVdG9m00
South Korea Financial Markets A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Asian stock markets rose Thursday despite a record-setting U.S. inflation report that pointed to more possible interest rate hikes that investors worry will chill economic growth. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) (Ahn Young-joon)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street after another hot reading on inflation, this time for wholesale prices, has investors bracing for another big interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve later this month. Banks were among the big losers in early trading Thursday after JPMorgan Chase reported a 28% drop in earnings for its latest quarter, falling short of forecasts. Another drop in crude oil prices, a signal that investors expect slower economic growth, was weighing on energy companies. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%. The benchmark index is coming off four straight losses and is down 21.7% for the year.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks and Wall Street futures sank Thursday after higher U.S. inflation stoked expectations of more rate hikes that investors worry will chill economic growth.

London and Frankfurt opened lower. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul retreated, while Tokyo gained. Oil prices fell more than $1 to below $100 per barrel.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index declined after data Wednesday showed U.S. consumer inflation accelerated to 9.1% in June over a year earlier from May's 8.6%. That was despite three rate hikes this year by the Federal Reserve.

Investors worry aggressive action by the Fed and other central banks to cool inflation that is at four-decade highs might derail global growth.

“Growth fears are hitting the markets harder than inflation concerns,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.4% to 7,126.97 and the DAX in Frankfurt gave up 0.2% to 12,737.64. The CAC 40 in Paris declined declined 1.1% to 5,933.53.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 0.7%.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 lost 0.4%. The Dow fell 0.7% and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.2%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index declined less than 0.1% to 3,281.74 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 0.2% to 20,751.21.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 0.6% to 26,643.39. Panasonic Holdings rose 1.1% after the battery maker announced plans for a multibillion-dollar factory to supply Tesla and other automakers in Kansas.

Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 added 0.4% to 6,650.60 after official data showed employment rose more than expected in June. The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.3% to 2,322.32.

India's Sensex gained 0.4% to 53,309.59. New Zealand and Jakarta advanced while Singapore and Bangkok declined.

The Federal Reserve and central banks in Britain, South Korea and some other countries have hiked rates to cool surging prices. The European Central Bank has similar plans.

Traders expect another Fed rate hike this month, probably matching last month's 0.75 percentage point rise, the biggest in 28 years and three times the usual margin.

Fed officials say a recession is possible but not certain. They point to a strong U.S. job market despite higher borrowing costs.

Traders are looking ahead to the latest quarterly results from big U.S. companies in the next few weeks.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost $1.26 to $95.04 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 46 cents to $96.30 on Wednesday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, retreated $1.06 to $98.51 per barrel in London. It added 8 cents the previous session to $99.57 a barrel.

The dollar rose to 139.23 yen from Wednesday's 137.32 yen. The euro declined to $1.0024 from $1.0062.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Wall Street Banks Worry About Economic Storms Ahead

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street's biggest banks sounded cautious on economic headwinds ahead, reducing risk in certain areas as they assess the likelihood and severity of recession, with JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon likening the environment to a coming "storm." Banks are facing a tough economic backdrop with sky-high inflation worrying...
BUSINESS
CNBC

JPMorgan CEO Dimon sums up U.S. economy in one paragraph — and it sounds bad

On the one hand, Dimon said the U.S. "economy continues to grow and both the job market and consumer spending, and their ability to spend, remain healthy." "But geopolitical tension, high inflation, waning consumer confidence, the uncertainty about how high rates have to go and the never-before-seen quantitative tightening and their effects on global liquidity ... are very likely to have negative consequences on the global economy sometime down the road," he warned.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Benzinga

Dow Jumps More Than 600 Points; Citigroup Tops Q2 Expectations

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, following the release of several earnings results and economic reports. The Dow traded up 2.07% to 31,262.89 while the NASDAQ rose 1.55% to 11,425.80. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.77% to 3,857.64. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Financial shares rose 3% on Friday. Meanwhile,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Jpmorgan#Wall Street#Electronic Trading#The Federal Reserve#Jpmorgan Chase#Fed
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy Now That Are Beating the Market

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has strong growth prospects with its cystic fibrosis franchise and pipeline candidates. Dollar General is showing it can outperform the market during both good and bad times. UnitedHealth Group has a stable business with solid opportunities to grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
India
NewsBreak
Tesla
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report

Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs Rose Today

Banks saw healthy consumer and business activity in the second quarter of the year. Members of the Federal Reserve suggested they favor a 75-basis-point rate hike at their meeting later this month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin's Production Cost Estimated At $13,000 By JPMorgan Analysts: Why This Could Be Bad News

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM estimate that Bitcoin’s BTC/USD cost of production is down to $13,000 from $24,000 in June. What Happened: JPMorgan strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, in a note to clients seen by Bloomberg on Wednesday, said that the drop in production costs for the digital asset was “almost entirely” due to a decline in electricity use.
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Stock futures gain ahead of bank earnings, retail sales

U.S. equity futures were trading higher ahead of the release of more earnings from financial companies. The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.3% when the opening bell rings. The release of earnings from the big banks continues Friday morning. Citigroup is expected to report an increase in revenue,...
STOCKS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
108K+
Followers
116K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy