Knicks, Jazz have begun trade talks for Donovan Mitchell: Report

The Knicks have reportedly begun trade talks that would finally land the franchise their elusive superstar to build a team around.

According to Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic , New York is engaged in trade talks with the Jazz about acquiring three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell, the 25-year-old New York native who would require a hefty haul in return but would finally give the ‘Bockers the bonafide star it has tried to bring in since trading for Carmelo Anthony.

Per The Athletic, Utah has talked with multiple teams about a Mitchell trade, but New York is the “focused destination” and the two sides have discussed a “deal framework in the past 24 hours.”

The Knicks have the assets to pull off such a deal thanks to some young talent and a stockpile of first-round draft picks, possessing eight in the coming years, while young players like Quentin Grimes are reportedly of interest to the Jazz.

Charania notes that the Knicks are “wary” of sending away too many assets in a deal for Mitchell, wanting to make sure there is enough left for the team to be a force in the Eastern Conference with Mitchell as the centerpiece.

SNY’s Ian Begley reported something similar on Wednesday, also adding that the team has “no interest” in including RJ Barrett in a deal, meaning the Knicks could try to build around a core of Barrett, Mitchell, and recent free agent signing Jalen Brunson.

