ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Knicks, Jazz have begun trade talks for Donovan Mitchell: Report

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLrud_0gfVd10800

The Knicks have reportedly begun trade talks that would finally land the franchise their elusive superstar to build a team around.

According to Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic , New York is engaged in trade talks with the Jazz about acquiring three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell, the 25-year-old New York native who would require a hefty haul in return but would finally give the ‘Bockers the bonafide star it has tried to bring in since trading for Carmelo Anthony.

Per The Athletic, Utah has talked with multiple teams about a Mitchell trade, but New York is the “focused destination” and the two sides have discussed a “deal framework in the past 24 hours.”

The Knicks have the assets to pull off such a deal thanks to some young talent and a stockpile of first-round draft picks, possessing eight in the coming years, while young players like Quentin Grimes are reportedly of interest to the Jazz.

Charania notes that the Knicks are “wary” of sending away too many assets in a deal for Mitchell, wanting to make sure there is enough left for the team to be a force in the Eastern Conference with Mitchell as the centerpiece.

SNY’s Ian Begley reported something similar on Wednesday, also adding that the team has “no interest” in including RJ Barrett in a deal, meaning the Knicks could try to build around a core of Barrett, Mitchell, and recent free agent signing Jalen Brunson.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant trade destination revealed by Jerry West amid incredibly high praise

Jerry West, who currently sits on the board for the Los Angeles Clippers, previously spent no less than six years with the Golden State Warriors as an executive board member. During that time, he helped lead the Dubs to a couple of titles, while also getting the opportunity to work with some of the greatest players this game has ever known. This includes Kevin Durant, who himself won two titles with the Warriors during his three-year stint with the team.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, And A First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets Made A Counter Offer Asking For Just Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks

The NBA rumor mill has been full of potential trade ideas for the Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. Kai, who has opted into his $37 million player option, is yet to officially demand a trade, but most believed he would do so since Kevin Durant requested a trade. The most...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Basketball
State
Utah State
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving has made decision about his future with Nets?

Kyrie Irving has been the subject of trade rumors for several weeks now, but that does not mean the star point guard is looking for a change of scenery. Brian Lewis of the New York Post was told by sources that Irving wants to remain with the Brooklyn Nets. The seven-time All-Star is committed to the Nets even if they fulfill Kevin Durant’s trade request.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry West makes interesting prediction about Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has asked the Brooklyn Nets to trade him, but one Hall of Famer and longtime NBA executive does not think that request is going to be fulfilled. Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West, who is now an executive board member with the Los Angeles Clippers, shared some of his thoughts on the Durant situation this week. West said he believes Durant will remain with the Nets because it is highly unlikely a rival team can afford the two-time NBA Finals MVP.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Quentin Grimes
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Jalen Brunson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Athletic#The Eastern Conference
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors Tried To Land Bradley Beal But He Rejected The Move

The Golden State Warriors ended the 2021-22 season as the NBA Champions and can look back at their year as a great success. Klay Thompson returned to playing basketball, Draymond Green proved his defensive value, and Stephen Curry proved to be ageless as usual. The emergence of Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga further aided the Warriors in their championship quest.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
The Spun

Skip Bayless Proposes A Blockbuster LeBron James Trade

Earlier this week, Skip Bayless saw a trade suggestion for LeBron James and his entire world lit up. "Just read a proposed trade on Bleacher Report that has been hiding in plain sight ... LeBron for KD," he said. "Too obvious to be obvious because IT MAKES SO MUCH SENSE. LeBron/Kyrie reunite in the East. Lakers get KD for 4 years, return to power in '23. Can't wait to discuss at 930 E."
NBA
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy