PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is dead after an apparent hit-and-run at the intersection of Lantana Road and Jog Road. According to the arrest report, 25-year-old Christiano Philip Wyndham Castronova was traveling north on South Jog Road in a white, four door BMW when he struck 52-year-old Lesly Ulysse, who was attempting to cross the street.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO