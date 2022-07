MILFORD - Firefighters were able to contain an early Friday morning house fire in Milford to the ceiling and attic in an upstairs bedroom. Milford Fire Chief Virgil Sharp said they received a call around 1:35 a.m. Friday of a house fire at 105 S. James St. Within 15 minutes of arriving on scene, they were tearing the ceiling down to make sure they got all of the fire out, he said.

MILFORD, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO