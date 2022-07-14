ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Outbreaks from animals in Africa surge by 60% in last decade

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XhLUY_0gfVc2v400
Animals Outbreak FILE - Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the first woman to lead the the World Health Organization's regional Africa office, joins Congo's health minister Gilbert Mokoki on a field trip in Brazzaville, Congo, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. The number of outbreaks of diseases that jumped from animals to humans in Africa has jumped by more than 60% in the last decade, the World Health Organization said in a statement Thursday, July 14, 2022, a worrying sign the planet could face increased animal-borne diseases like monkeypox, Ebola and coronavirus in the future. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa, File) (Moses Sawasawa)

LONDON — (AP) — The number of outbreaks of diseases that jumped from animals to humans in Africa has surged by more than 60% in the last decade, the World Health Organization said, a worrying sign the planet could face increased animal-borne diseases like monkeypox, Ebola and coronavirus in the future.

There has been a 63% rise in the number of animal diseases breaching the species barrier from 2012 to 2022, as compared to the decade before, the U.N. health agency said in a statement on Thursday.

There was a particular spike from 2019 to 2020, when diseases originating in animals that later infected humans, made up half of all significant public health events in Africa, said WHO. Diseases like Ebola and other hemorrhagic fevers were responsible for 70% of those outbreaks, in addition to illnesses like monkeypox, dengue, anthrax and plague.

“We must act now to contain zoonotic diseases before they can cause widespread infections and stop Africa from becoming a hotspot for emerging infectious diseases,” WHO's Africa director, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said in a statement.

While diseases in animals had infected people for centuries in Africa, recent developments like quicker travel across the continent have made it easier for viruses to cross borders, she said.

WHO also noted that Africa has the world's fastest-growing population, which increases urbanization and reduces roaming areas for wild animals. Scientists also fear that outbreaks that may have once been contained to distant, rural areas can now spread more quickly to Africa's large cities with international travel links, that might then carry the diseases around the world.

During the West Africa Ebola outbreak that began in 2014, it was not until the disease arrived in capital cities that its spread became explosive, ultimately killing more than 10,000 people and arriving in several cities in Europe and the U.S.

Until May, monkeypox had not been known to cause significant outbreaks beyond central and West Africa, where it has sickened people for decades. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are now more than 11,000 cases worldwide in 65 countries, the majority of which had not previously reported monkeypox.

WHO announced that it will hold an emergency meeting next week to assess if monkeypox should be declared a global emergency. Last month, the agency said the outbreak did not yet warrant the declaration but said it would review issues such as the possibility that monkeypox might be infecting more vulnerable populations like children, and whether the virus is causing more severe disease.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
outbreaknewstoday.com

South Africa: Gauteng Province measles outbreak declared over

In a follow-up on the recent measles outbreak in Tshwane, Gauteng Province in South Africa, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reports as of 11 July 2022, no new laboratory-confirmed measles cases were reported to be linked to the measles outbreak in Tshwane District. The number of measles cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease Outbreaks#West Africa#International Health#U N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
US News and World Report

Vietnam Tells Hospitals to Prepare as Dengue Fever Cases Surge

HANOI (Reuters) - Dengue fever cases in Vietnam so far this year have more than doubled compared to the same period in 2021, the health ministry said on Thursday, warning its hospitals to brace for more infections. Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease common in Southeast Asia that causes flu-like symptoms...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Listeria outbreak in 10 states linked to this Florida treat

Public health officials believe they have identified the source of the Florida-linked listeria outbreak that has sickened 23 people — one of whom died — this year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced suspected ties to Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream, which is sold only in Florida, and told those who have any in their freezer to throw the ice cream away.
FLORIDA STATE
Medical News Today

Vitiligo and COVID-19 vaccine: Links and more

Recent evidence has shown that COVID-19 vaccination may correlate with the onset or worsening of vitiligo. Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition involving skin pigmentation or color loss. A person with vitiligo develops patches of skin with little or no pigmentation across their body. COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

Swiss outbreaks triple in 2021; illnesses also rise

The number of foodborne outbreaks almost tripled in Switzerland in 2021 compared to the year before. This past year, 37 outbreaks were reported with 540 people sick and 40 hospitalized versus 13 outbreaks in 2020. Officials at the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office said the increase could be random,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Africa: Suspected cases of Marburg virus disease reported in Ghana

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced today the the country of Ghana reported the preliminary finding of two cases of Marburg virus disease and if confirmed these would the first such infections recorded in the country. Preliminary analysis of samples taken from two patients by the country’s Noguchi Memorial Institute...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

One coronavirus infection wards off another — but only if it’s a similar variant

Infection with a pre-Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant protects against reinfection with a second, although the effect fades almost completely after three years. You have full access to this article via your institution. Natural immunity induced by infection with SARS-CoV-2 provides a strong shield against reinfection by a pre-Omicron variant for 16...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Unknown "Nosebleed Disease" Reported In Tanzania Has Killed Three People

Cases of a mysterious “nosebleed disease” have been seen in southern Tanzania, already resulting in the death of at least three people. Thirteen cases of an as yet unknown disease, including three fatalities, have been reported in the village Mbekenyera in the Lindi Region, according to Tanzania’s Ministry for Health. They say the patients presented with symptoms including fatigue, fever, headaches, and – most prominently – bleeding, especially from the nose.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC warns that prevalence of drug-resistant bacterial infections increased by up to 60% during the COVID-19 pandemic after years of declines

Bacterial and fungal infections that are resistant to standard medicine spike during the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC revealed Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) unveiled a Special Report of it U.S. Impact of Antimicrobial Resistance sharing the shocking uptick in infections and deaths caused by these disease during the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK Covid infection levels reach new record high for pandemic, estimates show

Covid infection levels in the UK have reached a new record high for the pandemic, estimates show.An average of 351,000 people are contracting the virus each day, according to the latest incidence figures from the ZOE Covid study – an increase of 13 per cent from the beginning of the month.The previous record of 350,000 daily infections was set in late March 2022.Professor Tim Spector, the lead scientist behind the research, said 1 in 15 people in the UK currently have the virus. He added that cases are still rising across England but flattening in Scotland and Wales.Infection rates...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical Daily

New COVID-19 Variants Dodge Vaccine Antibodies, New Study Reveals

Omicron's BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants "substantially" escaped antibody responses in people previously infected with COVID-19 and the fully vaccinated and boosted, new research showed. The median neutralizing antibody response against the two subvariants among 27 previously infected people was lower than omicron's original strain by a factor of 2.9, according...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
108K+
Followers
116K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy