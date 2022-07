One can never have too many summer food festivals, and Chicago has added another one to the list, as the inaugural Pizza City Fest will soon be underway. The debut festival will take place in Chicago on July 23-24, at the Plumber's Union Hall in the West Loop. The incredible event will feature 39 different pizza-makers from around the city, as well as one special visitor from Nashville.

