Get ready for the metaverse by bringing anything and everything into the digital world and in full 3D!. We have become more dependent on 3D models today than we may have realized. AAA games are expected to have photorealistic models, often based on real-world objects and actual people. The metaverse hype has us thinking of accurate digital representations of physical objects, especially the ones that we can’t reach because they’re in an inaccessible location. And even the maker revolution and DIY trends have come to rely on 3D models of existing objects. All of these applications require a 3D scanner, a piece of equipment that is prohibitively expensive and complicated to use so that only big companies and studios have access to them. For these things to really take off, 3D scanning needs to be more accessible and more affordable, which is exactly what this impressive handheld 3D scanner brings to the table to let you easily bring your dream 3D worlds to life.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO