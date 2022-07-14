ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Two Shark Bites Occur in Same Day Off Long Island

By Robyn White
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
A surfer and a swimmer were bitten by sharks in separate incidents on July 13 amid an unusually high number of similar attacks off Long...

central n lake
1d ago

you know what, if I think about swimming I wouldn't dare and take my chances and go swimming in places where there's a chance a shark is in them waters.

