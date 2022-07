UNION/BAKER COUNTIES- Did you know that some mosquitos can develop in less than a teaspoon of water? Help keep West Nile Virus out of our area this year by removing standing water from around you home. Items like buckets, old tires and even soda cans and bottles can be breeding grounds for mosquitoes, who carry the West Nile Virus, which is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States.

BAKER COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO