North Bergen, NJ

North Bergen Police Arrest Man For 2 Armed Robberies, Suspected of 2 More in WNY

By Jeffrey Henig
hudsontv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLieutenant Bronson Jusino told Hudson TV in a telephone interview this morning that on July 7th, 2022, North Bergen Detectives arrested Andreus Bruno, a 20-year-old Hispanic male from West New York, on two counts of...

hudsontv.com

