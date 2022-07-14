North Bergen Police Arrest Man For 2 Armed Robberies, Suspected of 2 More in WNY

Bayonne Police has confirmed that a man was shot multiple times yesterday morning. A Press release was sent to all media outlets by Captain Eric Amato:. “On 7/17/2022 at 0312 hours, the Bayonne Police responded to the area of Gorman Field on 1st Street on a report of a man down. Upon arrival, officers encountered a 36 year old Bayonne man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to both arms and both legs. The man was transported to the Jersey City Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. This is currently an active and ongoing investigation, therefore we have no further comments at this time.”

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO