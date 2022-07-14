North Bergen Police Arrest Man For 2 Armed Robberies, Suspected of 2 More in WNY

It is with the heaviest of heart to announce the untimely passing of Detective Corporal Timothy Kelly, Jr. who was tragically killed in an off-duty motor vehicle crash. Det. Cpl. Kelly was a rising star in the Union Beach Police Department, having been involved in many high profile and sensitive special operations with the FBI, DEA, MCPO, and BTF. He received a Bachelors of Science Degree from the University of Alabama with a double major in History and Criminal Justice. He answered the vocation of law enforcement following in his father Union Beach Police Department Sgt. Timothy Kelly’s path. Det. Cpl. Kelly was a 5-year veteran of the force. He was only 29…
