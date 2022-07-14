ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

State law prohibits ACUA from accepting solid waste from rented vehicles

By Nanette LoBiondo Galloway
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – The Atlantic County Utilities Authority issued a press release reminding residents that rented vehicles are not permitted to haul solid waste to the transfer station and landfill located...

