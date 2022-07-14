State law prohibits ACUA from accepting solid waste from rented vehicles
By Nanette LoBiondo Galloway
downbeach.com
4 days ago
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – The Atlantic County Utilities Authority issued a press release reminding residents that rented vehicles are not permitted to haul solid waste to the transfer station and landfill located...
Cherry Hill council and Mayor Susan Shin Angulo addressed delays in trash pickup at the former’s July 11 meeting, choosing to alleviate the strain on Republic Services by awarding an emergency contract to Seaside Waste Services. The contract stipulates that Seaside will provide one truck and crew for yard...
Jersey City’s two craft beermakers — like their brethren from around New Jersey — are in a big brouhaha with state regulators over a “special ruling” they say threatens their livelihoods and that the state says was crafted to balance the interests of New Jersey’s restaurants.
New Jersey American Water is urging customers in the Jersey Shore area to conserve now and avoid strict water use restrictions later if the dry weather pattern continues. With a dry weather pattern settled over the entire state, New Jersey American Water is asking customers in Monmouth and Ocean counties to voluntarily watch their water use.
A Trenton resident has been trying for several years to get the city to address the presence of small green inchworms, the larvae of midges, that he first found in his home water filtration system. The midges are in the water because the city’s water company, Trenton Water Works, has...
Since becoming Atlantic County, New Jersey Executive in 1999, Dennis Levinson has been undeniably frugal with the taxpayers money. It’s paid off, as Atlantic County has recently received $ 521,000 in shared services grants. Levinson has been a trailblazer when it comes to pursuing shared services opportunities wherever and...
New Jersey officials have feared for months that the 22% increase in vehicle thefts in the state in 2021, representing some 14,000-plus stolen cars, could balloon to a jump of nearly 50% this year. Often, those cars are taken whole or in parts to the Port of New York and...
Are there worms in the water being delivered to homes by the Trenton Water Works?. Testing is underway after a resident found small inchworms in his home's water filter. They are likely midge larvae, which are coming from the open reservoir used by Trenton Water Works to get its water. The reservoir is open, which allows green algae to grow. Midge larva like to feed on the algae.
Anyone interested in learning about career opportunities within the ranks of the Atlantic County Correctional Police are encouraged to attend “Recruitment Night.”. The event will be held on Wednesday, July 27, at 6 p.m. at the Atlantic County Justice Facility, 5060 Atlantic Ave. in Mays Landing. Correctional police officers...
TRENTON – North Jersey locales close to New York dominate the list of New Jersey municipalities that saw their populations decline most between the 2020 Census and mid-2021. All of the top 20 are in four counties – including seven in Hudson County. The U.S. Census Bureau makes...
When the sale of recreational marijuana was about to begin in New Jersey back in April, there was concern the state’s medical marijuana program might be adversely impacted. Some medicinal cannabis advocates feared there could be a product shortage, and medical pot patients might be pushed to the sidelines when recreational sales got underway, but it turns out just the opposite has taken place.
HARRISBURG, PA — Patrick Barkers-Woode, age 30, of Pine Hill, New Jersey, was sentenced on July 13, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson to 111 months in prison to be followed by two years of supervised release. On November 22, 2019, both Barkers-Woode and co-defendant Nana...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police can now confiscate ATVs and dirt bikes operated illegally on public roads in Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill amending the current law.
This has been a growing issue in Philadelphia.
“This bill’s swift passage and enactment into law recognizes the growing danger illegal dirt bike and ATV usage is presenting on our roadways,” state Sen. Pat Browne, who authored the bill, said. “We have seen countless incidences of the property being destroyed, injuries to pedestrians and the tragic loss of life of innocent bystanders due to these reckless actions. I want to thank my colleagues in the General Assembly and the Governor for their support to give law enforcement the tools necessary to keep these vehicles off the streets.”
The bill also says ATVs and dirt bikes cannot be operated on sidewalks, in bike lanes, on shoulders, or on berms.
Two contractors have been sentenced to New Jersey state prison for defrauding homeowners for repairs after Superstorm Sandy on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. John Bishop, 57, of Celebration, Florida, was sentenced on Friday, July 15 to four years in state prison for theft by failure to make required disposition, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
Photo by money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Are you having a hard time with all of the many rising costs? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Recently, Governor Phil Murphy has signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Health Department has been notified by the New Jersey Department of Health and Human Services (NJDHHS) that a skunk removed from a yard in Gloucester Township has tested positive for rabies. On July 10, a skunk was killed by a dog in...
Concerning the July 10 South Jersey Times editorial, “Craft a solution to N.J.’s ongoing beer wars,” about strict food and service limitations placed on microbreweries by the state Division of Alcohol Beverage Control:. Other states don’t have this problem. Why? They don’t have licenses for traditional bars...
New Law Establishing the New Jersey Easy Enrollment Health Insurance Program Aims to Improve Access to Affordable Health Coverage for Residents. On June 30 Governor Murphy signed legislation (along with 29 other bills) creating the New Jersey Easy Enrollment Health Insurance Program hoping to help New Jerseyans obtain health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey, the State's official health insurance marketplace.
Grocery store chain Super Foodtown is planning to close one of its New Jersey spots after more than four decades of business. The supermarket is in Ocean Township, located at 1560 Route 35. Lou Scaduto Jr., president of Food Circus Super Markets, told the Asbury Park Press the store will...
NJ Supreme Court has approved several new rules and regulations to update the jury selection process in the state. On July 12, 2022, the NJ Supreme Court approved new rules and regulations regarding the jury selection process in our state.
Comments / 0