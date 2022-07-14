ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Gibson, OK

STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Albany Adair

By STACIE BOSTON Multimedia Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT GIBSON – Cherokee Nation citizen Albany Adair’s soccer career continues as she recently transferred to and will play on the University of Central Oklahoma Bronchos Women’s Soccer team. Adair, who started her college career at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, will resume in her position...

Ponca City News

RYLEE STRAH of Ponca City

Body RYLEE STRAH of Ponca City recently signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Rose State College in MIdwest City. Among those at the signing were, front row from left, Simone Strah, mother; Rylee Strah; Dave Strah, father; back row, Jennie Hinterreiter, Ponca City head volleyball coach; and Katelin Shay, Rose State coach.
PONCA CITY, OK
KOCO

A century in the making: Jim Thorpe gets the gold he was due

OKLAHOMA CITY — More than a century later, Oklahoma legend Jim Thorpe has been reinstated as the sole winner of his 1912 Olympic events. The controversy started 110 years ago. Seventy-five thousand signatures seeking to right an old wrong may have led to this moment. But even without his...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
teamusa.org

USA Softball Gold Nationals Team Preview: Florida Storm National - Shepherd

As we near the start of the 2022 USA Softball Gold Nationals, we're highlighting some of the teams who will take to the fields in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Meet the Florida Storm National - Shepherd, a team competing in the 18-Under division. Based out of Florida, Head Coach Jerry Shepherd breaks down what you can expect to see from the 2022 roster.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Sooners get commitment from elite 2023 running back

Oklahoma football recruiting reeled in another prime prospect on Thursday, receiving a verbal commitment from four-star 2023 running back Daylan Smothers. They say that good things come to those who are willing to wait, and for Sooner fans who were becoming concerned about the slow build of the Oklahoma 2023 recruiting class, the month of July has brought a continuous flow of good recruiting news.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KFOR

Oklahoma man drowns in Arkansas River

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Red Oak, Okla., man drowned in the Arkansas River Friday morning. The body of 73-year-old Glenn Newburn was recovered from the Arkansas River at approximately 10:35 a.m. Saturday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials. Newburn was walking with another person along the bank...
RED OAK, OK
KTUL

Are Oklahoma politics hurting business?

TULSA, Okla. — Despite losing out on a billion-dollar big for Panasonic, Gov. Kevin Stitt's office said he still believes Oklahoma can be top ten for business. The tech company picked Kansas, despite the Sooner State offering up to $700 million in rebates. It's not the only business to...
TULSA, OK
sillyamerica.com

Classen Inn Motel in Oklahoma City

This post contains affiliate links from which we will make a commission from your clicks and/or purchases. If you’re looking for a unique hotel in Oklahoma City that combines vintage charge, modern amenities, and plenty of Instagram-worthy moments, you’ve got to spend the night here: The Classen Inn in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee Nation names Debra Proctor as ONE FIRE Victim Services senior director

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation has named Debra Proctor as Senior Director of the tribe’s innovative ONE FIRE Victim Services department, which has helped support and protect approximately 2,000 victims of domestic violence since its inception. Proctor assumed her role as senior director on June 27. “The...
CHEROKEE, OK
tulsatoday.com

Stealing state site connects the dots

Launched the first of June, a new investigative site in Oklahoma connects the detailed dots on Oklahoma Political Power Players. From massive corruption within the state’s educational establishment to the cannabis industry’s growing influence, to the construction industry’s “big dog” ability to under bid, over bill and skate consequences apparently by political influence before and after elections, the The V1SUT Vantage series How to Steal a State names the players, follows the money and makes a compelling case that may, if major media and voters are awake, bring justice to Oklahoma. How to Steal a State also highlights election campaign finance reform desperately needed to separate dark money independent expenditures from “official” campaigns.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Some Rural Water Districts Struggling To Keep Up With Demand

We're in the middle of the hottest stretch of weather in Oklahoma in more than a decade and some water districts are struggling to keep up with demand. Water demand is high, some treatment plants can't keep up, while others have room to spare. The city of Tulsa has been extra thirsty, pumping more water in a single day than it's seen in years.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

'Lots of prayers': Oklahoma rancher reacts to statewide drought

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — Most of Oklahoma continues to dry out and bake in the heat. It's gotten so bad, one rancher in Guthrie tells Fox 25 he can't wait for the next rainy day. Jace Dunagan, owner of Dunagan-Farms, says when you mix inflation with a full-blown drought,...
GUTHRIE, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Tulsa schools a winner in the federal COVID funding

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has called for an audit of the spending of federal emergency COVID-19 money by the Tulsa Public Schools. Tulsa Public Schools received $205.3 million in federal COVID money, or $6,304 per pupil. Oklahoma's schools received $2.1 billion overall in pandemic relief funding. By comparison, Broken Arrow school district – 14 miles from Tulsa – received $26.6 million, or $1,432 per pupil.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Oklahoma

Live music is back and hundreds of major acts have announced shows in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Below is a list of shows. Aug. 10: All This Future Summer Festival Tour: Hillsong United: Paycom Center. Aug. 14: Kevin Hart: Paycom Center. Aug. 17: The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov & Daniel...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Lineup announced for Rocking the Route

The lineup for Rock the Route has been announced and it could be one of the best ones yet. The annual Red Dirt music festival will feature fast-rising Muscadine Bloodline as the headlining act. Texas music legend Jack Ingram is lined up as the special guest, with up-and-coming Gannon Fremin and CCREV serving as the opening act.
YUKON, OK
blackchronicle.com

Black Tulsa Business Leader and Husband Dead

Heads up Oklahoma! There’s a Slight to Enhanced Risk for severe weather Friday!. Member: National Newspaper Association National Newspaper Publishers Association Oklahoma Press Association & Suburban Newspapers of Oklahoma. Represented Nationally by Amalgamated Publishers, Inc., New York, N.Y., and Chicago, IL.
TULSA, OK

