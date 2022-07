June proved to be a tricky month for hospital transactions, with heavy Federal Trade Commission involvement with two abandoned deals, JD Supra reported July 12. At the start of the month, the FTC voted 5-0 to seek administrative trials for two hospital transactions after issuing formal complaints to curb the merger of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Dallas-based Steward Health Care System as well as the acquisition of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Saint Peter's Healthcare System by West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO