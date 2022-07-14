ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Morning fog gives way to sun and clouds

By Ashley Dougherty
wtae.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe saw areas of patchy, dense fog Thursday morning, but it will otherwise be a nice day with sun and clouds. The dry...

www.wtae.com

1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for possibly severe storms

After some early showers and rumbles, we're clearing out a bit for late morning into the early afternoon. Of course, more sun means more instability and fuel for potential storms later on today.We have a Yellow Alert this afternoon through the evening hours for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms moving through.The main threats would be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, along with some small hail. As usual, they'll be scattered and it's impossible to pinpoint exactly what towns will see them.Just keep an eye to the sky and be prepared for interruptions if you have any outdoor plans. Whether...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/11 Monday morning forecast

After a glorious weather weekend for many, the heat is about to be turned up for this upcoming week.In the meantime, tonight will be clear and comfortable. 68 will be the low in the city, while some of our suburbs will see lows drop into the 50s. Monday looks to be another spectacular day, with sun-filled skies and continued low humidity. Our high will be 85. For Monday night, the humidity will be on the rise, and a warmer night is in store, with a low of 72 under partly cloudy skies.Tuesday may be the beginning of our first official heat wave in the city, as temps soar into the 90s, and humidity becomes oppressive. 
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for potentially severe thunderstorms

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 MeteorologistRed Alert for this afternoon into this evening for strong and potentially severe thunderstorms with the best chance N&W of the city.Forecast: Today will be hot and sticky with strong and potentially severe thunderstorms this afternoon -- mainly after 3 p.m. -- and evening. The main concern with these storms will be downpours and locally damaging winds, but even an isolated tornado can't be ruled out with the best chance inland.This activity will wind down through the evening with partial clearing expected the remainder of the night. As for tomorrow, it will be another hot one with highs around 90.Looking Ahead: Thursday will remain warm with partly sunny skies, a stray shower and highs in the 80s. As for Friday, it will be mostly to partly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather, Powerful Thunderstorms Bring Possible Air Travel Disruptions Throughout Northeast This Week

Recent hot summer weather and a persistent surge of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico have caused rounds of severe thunderstorms across much of the country. More of the same is predicted for the Midwest and Northeast this week as a cold front moves eastward. Major airports in the region run the risk of experiencing delays in air travel due to the weather.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

More rain is expected today

Heavy downpours today could lead to localized street flooding. “Scattered downpours continue Thursday with a 60-70% chance for rain. There will be a few morning showers, but the highest chance comes during the early afternoon. Any downpour will move slow, so it could dump a quick 1-2 inches of rain,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers and downpours

By no means is today a washout, but it will be unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms around. Some places won't see anything while other spots deal with downpours. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. It will be noticeably more humid today as the dew points rise.Scattered activity likely lingers into at least the first part of this evening, gradually diminishing through the overnight hours. Keep the umbrella handy if you'll be out and about.Expect a warm and muggy night with temps only dropping into the upper 60s to low 70s.For Sunday, we'll start out once again with a lot of clouds and a few spotty showers around. Skies should brighten up a bit into the afternoon with just a stray chance of a shower or storm. Expect similar temps in the mid 80s.Monday is shaping up to be the wettest day with multiple rounds of showers and storms possible.That leads into what will likely be another heat wave for many of us through next week as temps climb back into the 90s.Have a great weekend!
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Rain is expected as storm threat increases in the tropics

Rain is expected this week as a storm threat in the tropics increases from a possible tropical activity in the Gulf late this week. “We'll be watching the tropics this week and the potential for heavy rainfall. Each day will feature showers and t-storms, but it could be particularly wet by the middle and end of the work week. Our forecast is heavily dependent on what a potential tropical system does in the northern Gulf. Right now, there isn't much out there, but as we head through the week a low pressure could begin to form and organize,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT

