ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Soft baked cookies, brownie bites recalled

By Nexstar Media Wire
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a65DU_0gfVUWi100
(FDA.gov)

(WKBN)- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Tuesday that several baked snack products were recalled this week.

The FDA announced that Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC has recalled several of its snacks, including cookies, chewy bars, breakfast ovals and brownies. The recall is due to the potential presence of hard plastic pieces.

The following items have been recalled:

Product DescriptionRetail UPCBest By DateImage

Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Snickerdoodle, 6.oz8535220001843/4/2023

3/10/2023See image below

Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Chocolate Chip, 6 oz8535220001912/5/2023

2/6/2023

3/5/2023See image below

Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Double Chocolate Brownie, 6 oz8535220002143/6/2023See image below

Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Sunseed Butter Chocolate Chip, 6 oz8195970138013/3/2023See image below

Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Monster, 6 oz8195970138182/6/2023

3/3/2023See image below

Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Sunseed Crunch, 5.75 oz8535220006273/3/2023See image below

Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Caramel Blondie, 5.75 oz8195970112583/3/2023

3/4/2023See image below

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Apple Cinnamon, 8.8 oz8195970125692/12/2023

2/13/2023

2/20/2023

3/12/2023

3/13/2023See image below

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Chocolate Chip Banana, 8.8 oz8195970125761/6/2023

1/7/2023

1/19/2023

1/20/2023

2/12/2023See image below

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Nut Breakfast Ovals – Berry Medley, 8.8 oz8195970125832/10/2023

2/11/2023

2/17/2023

3/10/2023See image below

Enjoy Life Brownie Bites – Rich Chocolate, 4.76 oz8195970132901/10/2023See image below

Enjoy Life Brownie Bites – Salted Caramel, 4.76 oz8195970133131/10/2023See image below

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies – Amazon Variety Pack – (2SND,1CC,1OAT,1SBCC,1MSTR) – 6/6 oz108195970145159/24/2022

1/20/2023See image below

The FDA said consumers who have this product should not eat it and should throw away any product they may have but should keep any available packaging and contact the company at 1-855-543-5335, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall and how to receive a refund. Consumer relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

The announcement states that there have been no reports of injury or illness received by Enjoy Life Foods to date.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency are conducting the recall.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Fred Grabbe released from IDOC facility

DIXON, Illinois. (WTWO/WAWV) — Convicted murderer Fred Grabbe has been released from an Illinois prison.  According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, Grabbe was transferred from an IDOC facility to another facility on parole/mandatory supervision. IDOC reports that Grabbe may not have direct supervision at the transferred location. Clark County Circuit Court documents show that […]
DIXON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Brownie#The Recall#Brownies#Food Drink
Mashed

The New McDonald's McFlurry Flavor Is The Ultimate Dessert Mash-Up

When it comes to the realm of fast food ice cream, McDonald's probably isn't the first name to come to mind. While the restaurant may be more famous for its tasty burgers and Happy Meals, the fast food giant's McFlurry has undoubtedly joined the ranks of Sonic's Blast and Dairy Queen's Blizzard as a member of summer's sweet hall of fame.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Kellogg - the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo - will split the 116-year-old company into three to focus on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods: Shares surge 8% in pre-market trading

Kellogg Co., the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods. Kellogg's, which also owns MorningStar Farms, the plant-based food maker, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet-to-be-named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MedicalXpress

Salmonella found in world's biggest chocolate plant

Salmonella bacteria have been discovered in the world's biggest chocolate plant, run by Swiss giant Barry Callebaut in the Belgian town of Wieze, the firm said Thursday. A company spokesman told AFP that production had been halted at the factory, which produces liquid chocolate in wholesale batches for 73 clients making confectionaries.
FOOD SAFETY
Eater

How an indestructible cracker became Alaska’s favorite food

In Alaska, to be hungry between meals is to ask yourself an enduring question: What will I eat on my Sailor Boy Pilot Bread? Growing up in a small fishing town on the state’s southeastern archipelago, no food was more constant than these thick, palm-sized slabs of cracker, which served as my first teething aid as an infant. For years afterward, they acted as my favorite food delivery system — topped with smoked salmon, smothered in egg salad, or slathered with butter and jam, they became a vessel sturdy enough to carry an entire world of flavors to my little corner of Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Police are searching for a suspect considered armed and dangerous in the Washington area of Daviess County. In a post on Facebook, The Washington Police Department said they are searching for 23-year-old Carlos Rosario Gonzalez of Washington. Gonzalez is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs about 130 lbs. The man was […]
WASHINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Brazil bank robbery suspect in custody

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – UPDATE: Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen confirmed that a suspect is in custody for allegedly robbing Riddell National Bank on National Ave. in Brazil on Thursday. After a brief pursuit on foot, officers apprehended Matthew Craig, 30-years-old of Clay County, who being held in the...
BRAZIL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Jury finds Pritcher guilty of murder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A jury returned a guilty verdict Thursday afternoon in the murder trial of Brandon Pritcher. Pritcher was convicted of the murder of his 7-year-old son Leeam. Pritcher was arrested in September of 2020 after authorities were called to the 3100 block of South 9 1/2 Street for an unresponsive child. […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
disneydining.com

Everywhere You Can Get a DOLE Whip at Disney World to Celebrate DOLE Whip Day!

There are several snacks that are quintessential Disney treats — from Mickey premium bars to Mickey-shaped pretzels, turkey legs, and churros. One of the most classic and popular treats is the DOLE Whip — a pineapple treat that can be enjoyed on its own or in float form with pineapple juice. While the classic DOLE whip is just pineapple soft-serve, Disney is constantly working on bringing new and delicious DOLE Whips to the Parks that feature a number of unique flavor combinations. DOLE Whips can be found at nearly every Disney Park, Disney Springs, and even some Disney Resort hotels.
LIFESTYLE
WTWO/WAWV

John Deere lawn tractors recalled for crash hazard

(WHTM) – John Deere is recalling two lawn tractor models due to crash and injury hazards. This recall involves John Deere lawn tractors, models X380 and X390, sold nationwide at dealers and online from April 2022 through May 2022. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, there...
ECONOMY
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
919K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy