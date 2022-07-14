ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Greenville Women's Clinic among abortion providers suing the state

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SuNM0_0gfVU5Ct00

An abortion provider takes South Carolina to court following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v Wade.

The plaintiffs — two physicians plus Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and Greenville Women’s Clinic, which operate the only clinics providing abortions in the state — seek a temporary restraining order blocking the ban’s enforcement. Republican leaders in the state have signaled their intent to go further than the current law. A committee weighing further restrictions convened last week for the first time, when hundreds of demonstrators testified before lawmakers

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Upstate solicitor named in Planned Parenthood lawsuit

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A solicitor in the Upstate is one of more than a dozen people named in a lawsuit filed by South Carolina abortion clinics. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and the Greenville Women’s Clinic, which operate the only three abortion clinics in the state, have asked a trial court to block the Fetal Heartbeat Law, which was implemented after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
GREENVILLE, SC
Kennardo G. James

An SC Physician Speaks Out About the State Planning To Give Access to Birth Control Without Doctor’s Prescription

Family physician, Dr. Winston McIVer, talks about a proposed new law in South Carolina, the "Pharmacy Access Act"Conway Medical Center website. A well respected doctor in Conway, South Carolina is speaking out about a new law that will allow South Carolinians to have access to birth control over the counter - without a doctor's prescription.
CONWAY, SC
thecentersquare.com

Lawsuit aims to ban GOP governor candidate Kelley from November ballot

(The Center Square) – A lawsuit filed aims to keep Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley off the November general ballot because he has "engaged in insurrection." Lee Estes, a registered Michigan voter, filed the lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Appeals with help from Progress Michigan. The filing says four federal charges related to the Jan. 6, 2022 protests at the U.S. Capitol should block Kelley from ballot access since he was required to take an oath to “support the Constitution of the United States” prior to serving on the Allendale Township, Ottawa County Planning Commission.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX8 News

South Carolina ranked the 4th worst state to live in

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — South Carolina was ranked number four in CNBC’s rankings of the 10 worst places to live in America. One of the large factors dragging down South Carolina’s ranking is the lack of health care resources. According to Becker’s Hospital Review, the state...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinics#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Roe V Wade#Politics Courts#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Republican
gsabizwire.com

AgentOwned Realty’s Anderson Office Welcomes George Gallant

ANDERSON, S.C. —George Gallant has placed his license with AgentOwned Realty’s Anderson office at 2008 North Main Street. Born in South Carolina, George spent two years of his early career as an Electrician’s Mate aboard the US Navy ship USS La Salle based in Gaeta, Italy. He later worked as a truck driver and deputy sheriff in Gwinnett County, Georgia, before joining the US Army. Now retired from the Army after serving 22 years and earning an associate’s degree, George carries from his military career extensive leadership knowledge, discipline, and a strong work ethic.
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

New initiative aims to resolve homelessness in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — According to Lorain Crowl, United Housing Connection CEO, homelessness continues to be a growing issue in Greenville County. "We have seen an increase in folks who are visibly homeless on our streets,” Crowl said. A new initiative called "Keep Your Change to Be the Change"...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
live5news.com

Masking again recommended while indoors in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Masks are now recommended to be worn indoors while in public places in the Lowcountry, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 County Check. Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg County are all considered to have a high community level, triggering the...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Wichita Eagle

Doctor’s perspective: Vote “No” on abortion amendment Aug. 2 | Commentary

As a physician, I took for granted a woman’s right to choose. Now Kansans may lose that right. I practiced many years in Wichita as a family physician. One of the most rewarding parts of my practice was obstetrics. I was glad when women who received a positive pregnancy test result were happy. However, some obviously were not. In those situations, I would counsel the woman about her options: to continue the pregnancy and keep the child; to continue the pregnancy and plan an adoption; or to end the pregnancy. I emphasized that she should take the time to carefully consider her options, and that I would support her decision.
WICHITA, KS
WYFF4.com

Addiction recovery organization expands into Greenville neighborhood

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate recovery mission has expanded its operations into Greenville's North Main Neighborhood. The Founder of 'Next Steps Today' says the move, made last month, can help the organization continue to make a significant impact in the community. The group uses a home that sits off...
GREENVILLE, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy