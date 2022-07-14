Greenville Women's Clinic among abortion providers suing the state
An abortion provider takes South Carolina to court following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v Wade.
The plaintiffs — two physicians plus Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and Greenville Women’s Clinic, which operate the only clinics providing abortions in the state — seek a temporary restraining order blocking the ban’s enforcement. Republican leaders in the state have signaled their intent to go further than the current law. A committee weighing further restrictions convened last week for the first time, when hundreds of demonstrators testified before lawmakers
Comments / 0