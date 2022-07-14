ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preclinical Data Demonstrate Potential of Creative Bio-Peptides' Multi-Chemokine Receptor Antagonist RAP-103 to Provide Opioid Sparing Post-Surgical Pain Relief and Treatment for Chronic Pain

Creative Bio-Peptides, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies to balance the innate immune system and promote regeneration of damaged neurons, today announced the publication of findings from a preclinical study showing that treatment with the small oral peptide chemokine receptor antagonist RAP-103 reduced the amount of opioid needed after...

