High Five Friday returns (as promised!) High Five to you if you have or will be able to refresh and rejuvenate this summer. I have a bittersweet High Five this week. Student Wellness Center director Blake Marble is leaving us for an amazing opportunity at Quantum Health, a healthcare navigation company, to be their Director of Well-being and Employee Experience. It’s an excellent move for Blake, but I’m very sad that we are losing him. And a High Five to Brendan Greisberger for agreeing to serve as interim director while we do a national search.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO