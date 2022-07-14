Ken Sanders Moves ‘Box Mountain’ to The Leonardo

Stunning home located in Country Crossing!! Enjoy beautiful views from the large front porch of a secluded 10 acre park right across the street. Every season brings new activities from sledding, to sports, a private pavilion, and fun park equipment. This fully renovated home is a true masterpiece. Every room has been meticulously designed with stunning views outside of every picturesque new window. New carpet throughout, fresh paint both exterior and interior. New epoxy garage floor. An open concept family room/kitchen with a formal dining room and living room. Basement kitchenette. Tons of storage. Huge driveway with lots of parking, including RV. A meticulously manicured yard with beautiful raised garden boxes that are already producing fruits and vegetables. You don't want to miss this opportunity to own a beautiful home on a large lot only a few homes outside of Daybreak - without the HOA fees.

SOUTH JORDAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO