ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Ken Sanders Moves ‘Box Mountain’ to The Leonardo

By Jeremy Pugh
saltlakemagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been more than 25 years since Ken Sanders opened his eponymous Rare Books store on 200 East. A lover of old things, and a keeper of weird Utah lore, Sanders built his second-hand and rare book shop out of the remains of Cosmic Aeroplane, a head shop that was more...

www.saltlakemagazine.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Los Angeles’ 1st Mexican restaurant coming to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Los Angeles’ very first Mexican restaurant is coming to Salt Lake City. After opening its doors nearly 100 years ago in 1923 and then establishing six restaurants throughout Southern California, El Cholo announced the debut of its seventh location in a whole new area. Set to open in the fall of 2022, El Cholo is coming to Sugarhouse at 2166 South and 900 East.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Missing in Utah: A year later still no sign of Kandis Harris

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – One year ago, Kandis Harris walked away from the Odyssey House and vanished. July 15 marks the one-year anniversary of her disappearance. It’s been a long year for her grandmother who now belongs to a club no one wants to be part of. “It’s that feeling that nobody can […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Business
Salt Lake City, UT
Business
State
Utah State
utahbusiness.com

Next Wave sells two multifamily properties in Utah and Texas

Salt Lake City —Next Wave Investors, LLC (“Next Wave”) a private equity firm focused on value-add multifamily investments, recently completed two dispositions: Shiloh Park Townhomes, a 73-unit multifamily community in Plano, Texas, which the firm acquired in December of 2020; and Townhomes at Mountain Ridge, a 63-unit multifamily community in Salt Lake City, Utah, initially acquired in May of 2019.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Where things stand on wildfires burning in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters across Utah got some help from the weather this week, as temperatures cooled a bit and cloud cover along with monsoon moisture rolled in. Still there are several wildfires that are being fought across Utah. Here’s where things stand on the major wildfires burning...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Sanders
gastronomicslc.com

Massive new Salt Lake City food hall set to open doors

It’s been several years in the works, but this week sees the impressive new Woodbine Foodhall & Tavern unlock the doors; well the front ones to be precise. July 13th is the opening date for the 21+ only bar area. You can find this up front, replete with rooftop patio (see below).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

A look at Salt Lake home prices compared to last year

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s no secret that home sales across the Wasatch Front have skyrocketed in recent years — some since last year. The housing market in Utah was booming over the last couple of months, but new data shows that home sales have actually dipped — hitting a new 10-year low.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

This Utah city was named one of TIME’s ‘Greatest Places’ to visit in 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – If you’re looking for travel recommendations, look no further as TIME has released its annual list of the “World’s Greatest Places” to visit in 2022. These 50 unique destinations span the globe, offering scenery to satisfy every traveler — from ancient historic villages and stunning mountain vistas to futuristic metropolitans and living […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain#Infrastructure#Decks#Moving Day#The Salt Lake Public
ksl.com

This outdoor concert series and BBQ is quickly becoming a Utah summer staple

This story is sponsored by Snowbasin. There's no shortage of fun activities to be had in Utah's summers, but lounging out to great music with delicious food in hand, surrounded by some of the state's best scenery, is pretty much unbeatable. Snowbasin's Blues, Brews & BBQ is quickly becoming one of Utah's most popular outdoor concert series and for good reasons.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

OFFICIALS: Precision Fire possibly caused by human

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Though an investigation of the cause of the Precision Fire remains ongoing, Utah Fire Info (UFI) suggest that a human may have prompted the blaze. At this time, the Precision Fire is estimated at 35 acres. UFI notes that numerous local, state, and federal resources are on site working to […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
utahrealtygroup.com

4273 W Harvest Moon Dr, South Jordan, UT 84009

Stunning home located in Country Crossing!! Enjoy beautiful views from the large front porch of a secluded 10 acre park right across the street. Every season brings new activities from sledding, to sports, a private pavilion, and fun park equipment. This fully renovated home is a true masterpiece. Every room has been meticulously designed with stunning views outside of every picturesque new window. New carpet throughout, fresh paint both exterior and interior. New epoxy garage floor. An open concept family room/kitchen with a formal dining room and living room. Basement kitchenette. Tons of storage. Huge driveway with lots of parking, including RV. A meticulously manicured yard with beautiful raised garden boxes that are already producing fruits and vegetables. You don't want to miss this opportunity to own a beautiful home on a large lot only a few homes outside of Daybreak - without the HOA fees.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Pyramid

Letter: The church still has room to improve

In a patriotic speech in Provo recently, LDS Apostle Dieter Uchtdorf touted citizenship in the “kingdom of Almighty God” as equally important or even more important than citizenship in the civic polity of the United States. Uchtdorf said that “Heavenly Father holds the nations of the world in...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

'We can't wait any longer': Sugar House business district's roadways to get makeover

SALT LAKE CITY — One of Salt Lake City's busiest neighborhood centers is about to receive a major makeover — and for good reason. A pair of simultaneous projects are set to begin in 2023 on 1100 East as it morphs to Highland Drive south of 2100 South. The first project replaces the crumbling road surface at 1100 East from 900 South to 1700 South in the city's East Central neighborhood; the other does the same from 1700 South to Interstate 80 in Sugar House.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Utah County Fairs as We Know Them Are Disappearing

Rows and rows of metal food carts gleaming in the sun, booths and tables piled-high with myriad arts and crafts for sale, music blaring from a range of makeshift stages, 4-H kids leading their hand-raised livestock to the auction block, petting zoos, the booming drawl of the rodeo announcer, the intermingled scents of fried food, disturbed earth, leather and manure—it must be the county fair.
UTAH COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy