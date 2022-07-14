Escape with Pearl Jam during their ‘Small Stage Series’ show at the Apollo Theater

Click here to read the full article. Alanis Morissette paid homage to her former bandmate, the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, during her performance at the O2 Arena in London last night, June 28. The singer is on tour for the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill (which had been rescheduled due to Covid concerns). Hawkins had joined her live band for that album’s tour in 1995 and he continued to perform with her until 1997 when he joined Foo Fighters. Last night, during her performance of “Ironic,” images of Hawkins were featured on the screen on stage behind her, which...

