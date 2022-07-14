Escape with Pearl Jam during their ‘Small Stage Series’ show at the Apollo Theater

The star delivers a masterclass in reptilian charm as the unscrupulous head of a provincial firm, but Fernando León de Aranoa’s tragicomedy can feel heavy-handed. An impressively slick and slimy performance from Javier Bardem is the standout selling point for this serviceable if (perhaps appropriately?) workaday satire on corporate corruption and alienated capitalism. Reuniting with writer-director Fernando León de Aranoa, with whom he made 2002’s highly acclaimed Mondays in the Sun and the 2017 biographical crime drama Loving Pablo, Bardem dominates the screen in a role that exploits his ability to combine smarmy charm with reptilian repugnance. He may be all smiles, but Bardem’s antihero hides petty menace behind his executive specs, topped off with a bland paternalist hairdo that weirdly evokes the pudding-bowled killer from No Country for Old Men in what would presumably be his “silver fox” period.
Comments / 0