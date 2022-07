INDIANAPOLIS (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man and his three young children were found dead this week in a pond with the children still inside a vehicle at the bottom of the water. In a statement, the Indianapolis Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Bluff Road for reports of a deceased person on Tuesday, July 12, at 7:30 p.m., When officers arrived, they reportedly found a male floating in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

