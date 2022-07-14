ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Don’t swim in 2 Panama City beach spots, officials warn; fecal pollution possible in water

By Leada Gore
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bay County (Fla.) Health Department has issued an advisory urging people not to swim at two public beach areas due to the presence of unhealthy bacteria in the water. The advisories cover Carl Gray Park (SP 9) location on Collegiate...

www.al.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
niceville.com

Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for July 17-23

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road (S.R.) 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers may encounter intermittent...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
franklincounty.news

This weekend in Gulf and Franklin

Hoping to get out of the house this weekend? There are several events coming up in Gulf and Franklin Counties. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. Here Comes the Sun exhibit. The summer show at the Joe...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Gas pumps shut down in FWB

And happy Friday! Let’s get to the news this morning…. Twin Cities Hospital named among Top 100 Hospitals in U.S. HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital in Niceville has been named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals® list. This is the first time HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panama City, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Panama City, FL
Government
Panama City Beach, FL
Lifestyle
City
Panama City, FL
City
Panama City Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
Panama City Beach, FL
Government
WMBB

Various Bay Co. roadways positioned to be widened soon

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Transportation officials are struggling to keep up with the population growth in Bay County. Congestion and traffic jams are happening daily. Bay County transportation officials are identifying projects that will do the most good. “I believe the pain we are feeling on Panama City Beach Parkway right now with the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Eastern Shipbuilding talks Coast Guard contract

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Eastern Shipbuilding welcomed Coast Guard officials Friday morning to commemorate progress on the third patrol cutter. Eastern Shipbuilding President Joey D’Isernia said Coast Guard officials have been very complimentary of Eastern Shipbuilding throughout the contract. “This is some of the best, if not the best quality they’ve ever seen in […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pollution#Water Quality#Fecal#Health Department#Collegiate Drive#The Health Department
mypanhandle.com

Bay County ambulance service shuts down

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — First 2 Aid EMS reportedly shut-down Thursday afternoon. The service was based out of offices at 1919 Drummond Avenue. First 2 Aid’s parent company is based in central Florida. Besides Bay County, they also service Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties. Their primary mission...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Cars filling up again at Fort Walton Beach Sam's Club gas station

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Fort Walton Beach Sam’s Club that was issued a stop sale by the state is selling gas again Friday. Channel 3 reported Thursday that the Florida Department of Agriculture issued the stop sale because "the fuel was found to be substandard," which is a violation of state law. Nearly 12,000 gallons of fuel were placed on a stop sale due to containing "water, sediment, and/or suspended matter."
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in Panama City Beach?

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It is another action packed weekend in PCB. Read below to learn more about the events happening this weekend. When: July 15- July 17, 9:00-10:30 p.m. Where: Harpoon Harry’s. Price: From $14.99. Todd Herendeen Tribute to the Legends Show. When: Saturday, July...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

City of Panama City awards $2 mil contract for UV treatment facility

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners have awarded a $2 million contract to a Tuscaloosa construction company to build a UV treatment facility at the Millville Wastewater Treatment Plant. The project includes the replacement of the existing UV disinfection system. The 72-year-old facility plant has been vulnerable to damage since Hurricane Michael and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
travelmag.com

A Comparison of Sunset Cruises in Destin

Destin is a good-looking city at any time of day, but nothing quite prepares you for the sight of its twinkling lights set against a fire-red sky as the sun goes down. One of the best ways to enjoy these superlative views is from the comfort of a boat, yacht or luxury pontoon on the water.
mypanhandle.com

Slight pattern change this weekend results in less widespread rain

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The wet weather will stick around the next few days, but thankfully the threat of tropical development is gone. We still have to clear out a surface trough in the area and the next front before we return to our typical scattered, pop-up showers and storms that we usually see in the summer. The biggest change in the forecast is the weekend. Without a low helping to add moisture, we will see much more scatted convection for Saturday and Sunday. This should help us see more sun over the weekend and should increase your chances of staying dry. We will still have moisture around and will feature around a 50 to 60% chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Christmas in July at the Panama City Farmer’s Market

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Farmer’s Market invites you to its 2nd Annual Christmas in July event. This is an opportunity for you to get your Christmas gifts a little early this year. “For us Christmas in July is a great way to bring the community...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

Small plane crashes in Okaloosa County

A small plane crashed in Okaloosa County Saturday morning. County officials say it happened near Highway 189 North and Sky Ranch Lane in Baker around 6:30 a.m. Okaloosa County tells Channel 3 the plane hit a power line, and caused power outages in the area. One person was transported to...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
185K+
Followers
53K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy