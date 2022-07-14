Don’t swim in 2 Panama City beach spots, officials warn; fecal pollution possible in water

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The wet weather will stick around the next few days, but thankfully the threat of tropical development is gone. We still have to clear out a surface trough in the area and the next front before we return to our typical scattered, pop-up showers and storms that we usually see in the summer. The biggest change in the forecast is the weekend. Without a low helping to add moisture, we will see much more scatted convection for Saturday and Sunday. This should help us see more sun over the weekend and should increase your chances of staying dry. We will still have moisture around and will feature around a 50 to 60% chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday.

