An Indiana woman was arrested Monday after allegedly brandishing a firearm inside the Washington C.H. Walmart and pointing it at an unsuspecting victim. At around 3 p.m. Monday, Amanda E. Pervier, 42, reportedly followed a 54-year-old man through Walmart yelling at him and calling him “a child trafficker.” According to reports from the Washington Police Department, the victim did not know Pervier and tried to walk away from her.

WASHINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO