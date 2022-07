UFC Long Island live stream ABC results: Buckle up for the “Ortega vs. Rodriguez” mixed martial arts (MMA) event scheduled for TODAY (Sat., July 16, 2022) inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. Headlining the ESPN/ABC/ESPN+ fight card is the 145-pound showdown pitting two-time title challenger and No. 2-ranked contender Brian Ortega against No. 3-ranked striking sensation Yair Rodriguez. UFC Long Island will be co-headlined by longtime strawweight veteran Michelle Waterson, who looks to outlast rough-and-tumble Brazilian bruiser Amanda Lemos. In addition, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate makes her flyweight debut opposite former 125-pound title challenger Lauren Murphy on the UFC Long Island main card. Afternoon fun for the whole family!

ELMONT, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO