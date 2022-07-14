ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tesla Rival Polestar's Electric Vehicle Deliveries Soared 123% in the First Half of 2022

By Beth McKenna
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

On Wednesday, Swedish premium electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar Automotive Holding (NASDAQ: PSNY) announced its car deliveries for the first half of 2022, reaffirmed its guidance for full-year deliveries, and provided some other statistics indicating strong demand for its Polestar 2 all-electric car, which has a starting price of about $50,000 before the $7,500 maximum U.S. federal tax credit for eligible EVs is applied.

Most EV aficionados are likely familiar with Polestar, as the company has been racking up accolades for the performance and design of its cars nearly as fast as EV pioneer Tesla 's CEO, Elon Musk, has been garnering headlines for backing out of his deal to take over Twitter .

But Polestar is probably a new name for many investors, as its stock just began trading on the Nasdaq late last month. The company was formerly the performance-car unit of Sweden's Volvo Cars, which is owned by China's Geely Automobile Holdings (OTC: GELYF) .

Volvo still owns a huge chunk of Polestar's stock. Moreover, Polestar uses Volvo's and Geely's production infrastructure and supply chains, which keep its business model asset-light and have enabled it to more quickly ramp up its production than other pure-play EV start-ups.

With this background in place, let's get into the latest Polestar news.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p9wch_0gfVM2H200

Image source: Polestar.

First-half 2022 car deliveries

Polestar delivered about 21,200 cars in the first six months of this year. That's about a 123% increase from its approximately 9,510 deliveries in the year-ago period.

All of the vehicles delivered in the first half of the year are Polestar 2s. The company made only limited quantities of its first vehicle, the Polestar 1, an extremely high-priced plug-in hybrid performance sports car, from 2019 to 2021.

Guidance for full-year 2022 car deliveries

The company reaffirmed its full-year target of delivering 50,000 cars. In 2021, Polestar delivered about 29,000 vehicles, which was up from approximately 10,000 in the prior year. So its 2022 guidance represents an annual increase of 72%.

"I am very confident that the strong momentum we have seen this year in brand awareness and sales figures will accelerate powerfully in the coming years as more ground-breaking cars are revealed," CEO Thomas Ingenlath said in the press release.

On that note, consumers shouldn't have to wait long to order the next Polestar model. The company plans a global launch of its electric performance SUV, Polestar 3, in October. This will be the first Polestar vehicle made in the U.S.

Other key statistics pointing to robust demand and interest

Polestar said that its global orders rose to 50,000 since the start of 2022, up more than 350% year over year. It attributed this jump to continued strong consumer demand along with booking the first portion of orders from rental car giant Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ: HTZ) .

In April, Hertz and Polestar announced a global partnership that includes Hertz purchasing up to 65,000 Polestar EVs over five years. Hertz is making these vehicles available to rideshare drivers, as well as to retail leisure and business customers. At the time of the announcement, availability was expected to begin in spring 2022 in Europe and late 2022 in North America and Australia.

Polestar also said that its increased retail presence drove a more than 201% year-over-year increase in the number of test drives in the first half of this year.

Polestar stock deserves a spot on the watch lists of growth investors.

10 stocks we like better than Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Beth McKenna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla and Twitter. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

GM Built 95,000 Vehicles It Can't Sell

Semiconductor shortages don't just affect the computing industry. While the latest NVIDIA cards or gaming consoles may be more difficult to find while semiconductors are less available, modern vehicles are also highly dependent on built-in computers that regulate everything from onboard GPS to anti-lock braking systems, making them a core element in the design of certain cars.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Toyota Has More Bad News for Vehicle Owners

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corporation Report which launched its first U.S. electric vehicle bZ4x in April, has had a run of bad luck over the past year. Despite rolling out its new all-electric vehicle to compete against Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report and Volkswagen with great anticipation, the company had a few letdowns at the same time.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
money.com

Why Gas Prices Could Soon Plunge

Planning a summer road trip? Soon, it might get a little cheaper. Drivers are finally experiencing some relief at the pump thanks to falling gas prices, and even more price cuts could be on the way. On average, a gallon of regular gas now costs $4.78, according to auto club...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Swedish#Ev#Volvo Cars#Geely Automobile Holdings
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Billionaire Warren Buffett Lives in a House Worth Less Than $1 Million

Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.
OMAHA, NE
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric

The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
MarketRealist

How Much is Elon Musk's Father Errol Worth?

Telsa billionaire Elon Musk appears to have gotten his proclivity to reproduce from his dear old dad, Errol Musk. News broke this week that the senior Musk had a second child with his stepdaughter, who is 41 years younger. Errol is a South African engineer, pilot, sailor, and property developer with an estimated net worth in the millions.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

The True Cost of a Tesla Model 3 After 20,000 Miles

What is the true cost of owning a Tesla Model 3 after 20,000 miles? One owner shares his experience with any problems he encountered, along with what charging costs were and how he felt about the car overall. The True Cost of a Tesla Model 3 After 20,000 Miles. We...
CARS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
202K+
Followers
98K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy